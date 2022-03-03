newsletters, editors-pick-list,

February's New South Wales country championships saw our Kempsey swimmers more than hold their own with an array of top 10 finishes. Mark Thurgood, Jake Shore, Brielle Woodger, Keely Smith, Cleo Schubert, Grace Ryan, Mitchell Hornick, Josie Charlton and Max Farrell all made the trip down the Pacific Highway to Sydney with several recording personal bests along with two places. The potential for more medals there for the taking before the event was called off on Sunday morning due to someone vomiting in the pool. In the 400m freestyle, Max Farrell finished 4th as well as a 7th in the 400m individual medley and 8th in the 800m freestyle. Josie Charlton was one of the club's place-getters with a third and new personal best in the 100m backstroke, along with 8th in the 50m freestyle. Competing in his first country championships, Mitchell Hornick had a stellar debut, shaving 8 seconds off his personal best to claim a silver nedal in the 200m backstroke along with a 4th in the 100m event. Cleo Schubert and Keely Smith battled it out in the 13yrs 100m breastroke with Smith getting the edge in 7th while Schubert finished 8th. Mark Thurgood also finished ninth in the 200m individual medley. Proud coach Tony Hudson said "they all did very well" with more events on the horizon. Josie Charlton will compete in NSW State Open Championships in Sydney on March 4 - March 6. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/df23658a-3b44-4f9f-b2ff-7221ad1416be.JPG/r3_672_4477_3200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg