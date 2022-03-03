newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As communities continue to deal with the immediate issues of the current flood emergency, Healthy North Coast is reminding people to also support their mental health and wellbeing. Chief executive, Julie Sturgess, said while the North Coast community is incredibly resilient, the recent events will be taking a toll on people's heads and hearts. "Besides the stress of living through a flood event, we know that many residents will now be feeling devasted because they have lost their homes and possessions. Residents who have been displaced, cut off or are without power, will also be feeling isolated and stressed," she said. "My heart goes out to them, but I want people to know they are not alone. Looking after your mental health is critical to coping with disaster. Whether you need mental health support for yourself, a family member or friend, it's just a phone call or a click away." Healthy North Coast's Connect to Wellbeing service is free and offers a single point of contact to connect people with the right mental health information or service that best suits their needs. "Connect to Wellbeing can provide you with information or referral to the service that's most appropriate for you, including telehealth services offering up to 10 free telepsychology sessions," Ms Sturgess said. "Right now, we have extended Connect to Wellbeing service hours to better support people during this flood situation." Ms Sturgess also reminded residents that if they can't access their regular GP, Healthy North Coast is offering a 24-hour free GP telehealth service. "Through a phone or video consult, you can access health advice, diagnosis and treatment, as well as electronic prescriptions, medical certificates and specialist referrals," she said. "I'm also very mindful that residents in flood-affected areas may have limited access to phone and internet services. We understand telecommunications providers are working on these issues as a matter of urgency. "When connectivity is restored, we urge people to access Connect to Wellbeing or GP telehealth. We know that right now and in coming weeks and months, mental health support will be critical to getting the North Coast community back on its feet again. To get in touch with Connect to Wellbeing: call 1300 160 339 Crisis support Healthy North Coast funds Connect to Wellbeing through the North Coast PHN program, an Australian Government initiative. It is not a crisis service. For immediate 24/7 support contact: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

