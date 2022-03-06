newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A seamless ability to switch from rugby league commentating to boxing in the blink of an eye is how long-time friend Peter Saville will remember Robert Keith Murray. The man affectionately known as 'Chuck' passed away on February 25 following a sudden battle with bowel cancer. Mr Saville reflected on his favourite moments as producer alongside Chuck when they covered the Hastings League in a timeframe spanning almost three decades from 1993. "His ability to switch between rugby league and boxing commentary was probably one of his best assets," Saville said. It was in reference to a match many years ago which saw an all-in-brawl erupt following a send-off. Saville and Chuck first met in 1993 when Chuck joined the radio station after moving from Sydney. "I originally knew him as Robert when he first turned up and halfway through that year he decided to change his name to Bob," he said. "When that didn't work he went back to his old police nickname which he got at a pub in Sydney. You can imagine why he was called Chuck if he got his nickname from a pub in Sydney." The 65-year-old was a common sight at various Hastings League grounds from South West Rocks to Smithtown over the years before his health deteriorated. Whether it was Group 2, Group 3, Hastings League, motocross or even schoolboy rugby league, the commentary was of a high standard. Related: Chuck prepares to call 20th Hastings League decider Related: Chuck's back on the sideline The standard was that descriptive that it resulted in the Port Macquarie Sharks' reserve grade team bus performing a U-turn on the Pacific Highway barely 10 minutes into their trip home back in the early 90s. It came after they turned the radio on and heard of their first grade team's grand final comeback after they thought all was lost. Chuck was always committed to the cause and always answered the call - especially when the radio station was in trouble in early 2000. But Mr Saville will always fondly remember their regular climbs up onto the roof of Lank Bain Sporting Complex, even if it made those underneath nervous. "Chuck was always wearing stubby shorts when he climbed up the ladder and God knows why," he said. "You'd be sitting in the stand and watch the roof bow as he walked across the gang plank and then sit and broadcast the game. Those were the days." Hastings League president Geoff Connor also paid tribute to Chuck and how he had helped promote rugby league over the years. "He was good for people sitting at home who didn't want to go because of wet weather or were too old or whatever," he said. "Chuck certainly promoted the game; he made himself a big part of the competition, but his biggest contribution was probably for people who moved away. They could still tune in and listen to their favourite team of a weekend." Clubs are encouraged to donate jumpers or shirts to go on the coffin during the service. The jumpers can be dropped at Midcoast Funerals in Port Macquarie or Wauchope marked "attention Pieta Law" before Tuesday (March 8) mid-afternoon. His funeral service will be held at the Anglican Church in Laurieton at 12.30pm on March 9 ahead of a graveside service at the general section of the Laurieton cemetery. The wake will follow at North Haven Bowling Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/a01a9d02-21ea-4784-8e85-cf187178ab80.jpg/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg