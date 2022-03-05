community,

Hino Australia has crowned its top dealers for 2021 during a virtual ceremony, and Kempsey's Mavin Hino was deservedly among the mentions. The local dealership and service centre was awarded Gold in the service excellence (regional) category, beating a range of centres around Australia. Being named for such an award is not a name out of a hat situation with a rigorous process involved. "Every dealer nationally is scored each month on units of operation, fixed first visit and service reporting," dealer principal Dean Mavin said. "The data is collected between our Kempsey and Taree depots and goes towards a national score. "Overall there are over 60 national dealers and 40 are based regionally." With around 46 employees in the service centre throughout Taree and Kempsey, Mr Mavin was extremely proud of his staff for their sustained efforts. "Greg Walker was a large part of it in the first part of 2021, before there was a change of service manager with Nick Dyet. They worked together heavily, it was pretty good for the team to get it," he said. "We have a lot of long term employees and a fairly good skill set of people and continual training over the years. "Our people are collectively solving problems in the department working with the manufacturer. "We also have a good relationship with Hino's senior managers and support staff." Service manager, Nick Dyet, was similarly proud of his team's work. "It's an Australia wide award so it's a pretty good achievement," he said. "It goes to show how well we service our customers." Over the years, Mavin Truck Centre have continually filled their trophy cabinet with multiple Daimler Dealer of the Year awards. After a COVID-enforced hiatus in 2020, the 2021 Hino Dealer of the Year awards were held online to allow dealerships from across the country to participate.

