Teagan Berry acknowledges she still feels there is a misconception with rugby league fans whenever women play the game. That's despite the continued growth of women's rugby league over the past three seasons which will take another step in 2022. It will see Telstra Women's Premiership matches run as curtain-raisers to the Telstra Premiership on March 13, 20 and 26 before the finals start in April. It will provide fans with another opportunity to change their tune. "Hopefully some of the NRL fans can see what we're actually made of and we're not just little girls playing tackle," Berry said. "I think we're all pretty talented, but most people don't think we're as good as we are. If we just believe in ourselves and give it our all each week we'll be right." Part of the reason why interest in the women's competition has grown is largely due to the pathways which are now provided. The former South West Rocks Public School student followed her dream and said she was excited other girls would now have the same opportunities she had growing up. She regularly travelled to Port Macquarie of a weekend. "It's so good that the game is developing for us girls now and even the pay rises are increasing a little bit," she said. "With the extra two games we have this year with Parra and the Knights joining, we can show a bit more of our skills. "Speaking to the older girls, they didn't have the pathway that I do now and it's so good that I've come from Tarsha Gale Cup straight into NRLW." But if form deserts the 19-year-old, she has other options to fall back on including the Harvey Norman Women's premiership. "The pathway for us now is so good and any girl who wants to do well in rugby league has the opportunity," she said. Berry said preparing for the postponed 2021 season had been difficult due to COVID as well as maintaining motivation. The winger tested positive to the virus on New Year's Eve, but now she was through that challenging period the focus was on consistent performances. "We've basically all had COVID and some of the girls have found it hard to get back into it, but I think we're coming together as a group now and are focused on the season ahead," she said. "I've gotta stay consistent and do all the little things right."

