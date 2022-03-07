newsletters, editors-pick-list,

When Sonny Spurgin hoped off the school bus on Friday afternoon at Greenhill, he arrived home to a pleasant surprise. His father, Tim, had just received confirmation that Sonny was off to South Australia in April after he was selected to compete in the Australian Speedway under 16s 125cc individual and teams championships. "There was a big grin on his face when I showed him the email," Tim said. "He said 'that's why you're happy and not cranky this afternoon, because I got in.'" With riders competing in a range of events throughout the year, a committee chose a top 16 for the event with Sonny one of those selected, despite only turning 10 on April 11. The event will kick off on April 1 with the individual championship run on April 2 over 20 heats with a B final for the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th point scorers. 'A' final will be the top three point-scorers after 20 heats before both winners ride off to decide the Australian Championship. April 3 will be the teams championship run over 21 heats with four riders in each heat. The final results are based on the points accumulated over the 21 events. In the teams event - a state vs state competition - Sonny will ride for Victoria after four New South Wales riders were higher seeded.

