Round one is under two months away and Smithtown Tigers are ready to roar as preparations begin for the 2022 season. Registrations have now opened for the Group 2 junior rugby league season with training beginning this Thursday at Smithtown Oval - weather pending. The club will host a season launch this Friday (March 11) at the Riverview Hotel, Smithtown, kicking off at 6pm. "It'll be a meet and greet with merchandise sales, sign up and registration help along with our usual Friday night raffles and joker draw," Smithtown's Tracey Gordon said. The club anticipates having sides in under 6s right through to under 16s with the addition of an under 16s and 14s girls tackle side. The tackle competition will be played on Friday night after its inception last year where it lasted four rounds until COVID struck. Smithtown's under 16s girls side was sitting second on the ladder after recording three wins including a whopping 40-0 away victory over Woolgoolga. Mrs Gordon added there remains time for local businesses to support the Tigers. "We've still got some sponsorship opportunities still available, those interested should contact our sponorship coordinator Kris Gill," she said.

