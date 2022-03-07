Bureau of Meteorology issues heavy rainfall warning for the Mid North Coast
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall has been issued across eastern NSW, including the Mid North Coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued the warning, with heavy rainfall expected throughout Monday and Tuesday.
An upper low over northern NSW will slowly move south today and into Tuesday.
A surface trough off the NSW coast is expected to strengthen, bringing moist southeasterlies onto the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Sydney Metropolitan area, Illawarra, South Coast, and parts of the Tablelands and Northwest Slopes and Plains.
Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is forecast for the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Sydney Metropolitan area, Illawarra, South Coast, and parts of the Tablelands. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 70 to 120 mm are possible.
Thunderstorms may deliver heavier totals over short time periods. Locally intense falls are possible.
BoM said separate severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued if this eventuates.
Locations which may be affected include Coffs Harbour, Scone, Kempsey, Coonabarabran, Port Macquarie, Taree, Newcastle, Gosford, Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra, Batemans Bay, Bega, Goulburn, Tamworth and Gunnedah.
A Flood Watch and multiple Flood Warnings are current for parts of New South Wales.
For more details on flood alerts, visit www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
- After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
- Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark our website
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus
- Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus