Residents, dog owners and enthusiasts, along with politicians and stakeholder representatives all converged at Crescent Head on Sunday (March 6) in support of their fury friends. This was in response to potential changes that will threaten the future of dog-walking on local beaches. Under the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) current proposals, off-leash dog walking will be banned and offenders penalised if they attempt to take their dogs: These changes relate to point 3. g) on page 16 of the draft plan of management for NPWS Goolawah Parks which states: "Monitor and manage the impact of visitor use... This may include temporary or permanent closure of walking tracks, beach access points, camp sites and leash-free zones." However, the plan states an intention to allow wild dogs in the park under point 3. h): "Implement strategies to allow wild dogs to fulfill the natural ecological role of the dingo in the parks, where they do not have negative impacts on agriculture or the community." The plan also lists "closing Goolawah Beach to vehicles, except for management and commercial fishers' access" as a very high priority. These details, among many others, have left residents frustrated and appalled with hundreds attending Sunday's rally at the Crescent Head Community Hall. "I'm somewhat overwhelmed so many people came out today, clearly we all feel the same about what's happening with our national parks," rally organisor Jann Eason said to attendees. "Our national parks here are being reviewed and for the first time ever the Limeburners Creek National Park has been put into the same management plan as the Goolawah National Park and Regional Park. "Our National Park is a park that has unique flora and fauna and a Regional Park is a modified environment and is reserved along the lines of public enjoyment. "Our Goolawah Parks have been sand-mined for years, grazed by cattle for over 100 years, they are modified environments. They do not meet the National Parks owns qualification for a National Park and it astounds me to think they would allow dingoes and wild dogs to roam but will not permit people to walk in the National Park on the Goolawah beach with a domestic dog." Member of the New South Wales Legislative Council, Mark Banasiak, representing the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, said the changes affect a range of people. "I look around here, it's not just dog walkers, there's fishermen, four-wheel drivers, horse riders, Rural Fire Service members concerned about what National Park's are doing. By blocking their access they can't do training, can't rescue people and can't get in there and fight fire," he said. "It's not a unique situation, this is happening around the state. "We need to put these plan of managements on halt and allow the minister (James Griffin MP) to come over the top and see sense. "I've started asking questions in parliament and I'll be speaking to the minister asking if he know's it's happening and is he going to control his own department or are they going to control him?" Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, offered her full support to the crowd and announced consultation had been made with Mr Griffin. "Unauthentic consultation has created this meeting today, if it's not for good people in the community to read hundreds of pages of documentation you don't get to where we are today," she said. "You have my 100 per cent support. I can assure you I spoke to the minister on Friday (March 4) and I'm going to let you know he was in a listening mood. "We all have a responsibility to ensure our native wildlife and habitat is protected. We can't be left to hang out to dry because of a few bad dog owners and a few lunatics in a four-wheel drive, they are the minority. "Taking away the right of people to take their beloved dogs to the beach for their mental and physical health is wrong. "You have my support for Goolawah and the Regional Parks principles originally established, you have my support for Richardson's Beach and for authentic consultation that will be listened to. "I encourage you to write letters individually ... so we can have a decision that reflects what our community wants for their National Park - not what Sydney wants out of their misguided understanding of how country people want to live and play and work." President of the four-wheel drive association, Craig Thomas, also spoke to the crowd along with Arthur Bain, speaking as an individual, not representative of Kempsey Shire Council.

