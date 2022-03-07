Macleay River at Kempsey and Smithtown now below minor flood level

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Update as at 5pm Wednesday 9 March 2022 The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Final Flood Warning for the Macleay River at Kempsey at 1.08pm Wednesday 9 March 2022. Flood Warning - Macleay River (bom.gov.au). River levels along the Macleay River have now fallen below the minor flood level at all forecast sites. The final warning states: No further flooding is expected in the Macleay River. The Macleay River at Kempsey (AHD) fell below the minor flood level (4.50 metres) around 11:00 am and is currently at 4.29 metres and falling. For up-to-date warnings head to Flood Warning - Macleay River (bom.gov.au) The NSW SES has lifted the Evacuation Orders for the Lower Macleay and Kempsey CBD, with a safe return issued. For more, head to NSW SES Evacuation Order Lifted for Kempsey CBD and Lower Macleay The following gauge and manual readings are being used to monitor the situation. Residents are advised to monitor the river levels via the Bureau of Meteorology website and act accordingly. Please do not take unnecessary risks and do not drive through flood waters. If you are in a known flood-prone area, we encourage you to take note of the current conditions and assess if you should implement your flood plan. Flood damage to road, bridge and drainage infrastructure could be present in several locations, if you are travelling exercise great caution. Please note, there may be WATER OVER THE ROAD in several locations, please drive to conditions. Check with RMS www.livetraffic.com or 132 701 for more road status information. Current bridge status: At present the following roads have been marked as CLOSED: In addition, the closure of key routes in the Lower Macleay is no longer anticipated - During heavy or sustained rain events it is not uncommon to experience sewer overflows in our sewer catchment areas, nor are they preventable, as sewerage systems are not designed to transport storm water in these events. - Our teams are continuing to monitor the situation and conducting the required sampling, reporting and clean up in these areas. The most recent images from flood cameras on the Macleay River are available at ksc.pub/flood The flood monitoring camera at Sherwood Bridge, west of Kempsey, is focused on the bridge deck so residents can see if the bridge is being affected by flooding. Images are updated every 30 minutes. Please note the time stamp is set to Australian Eastern Standard Time NOT to Australian Eastern Daylight Saving Time. If you need sandbags to protect your home or business contact the local SES on 13 25 00. Please be patient with the SES while they endeavour to get to you. Council urges people to: - Remain cautious on the roads for localised impacts, DO NOT attempt to drive through flood waters or cross flooded bridges. - Consider the impact of possible road closures and flood isolation on work, family and educational commitments - Monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates - If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top - If you live in a low-lying area and are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so - Secure outside belongings and before leaving, turn off the power and water and take pets, essential medicines and clothes with you A number of Council services can be impacted by flood events including sports fields, waste centres and libraries. Please review the Council services impacted by flooding. Council's work teams are inspecting roads and areas of concern and we will advise of developments in future updates. Council are currently stretched, flood damage could be present in several locations if you need to travel please exercise caution. Council welcomes advice from residents in outlying areas regarding any concerns which may be reported to Council on 6566 3200 however our Customer Service Centre is currently experiencing a high volume of calls so please check that your concerns have not already been addressed online. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately. - Check Council's automatic Disaster Dashboard at ksc.pub/disasterdashboard - Listen to local ABC, the emergency broadcaster, on 95.5 FM or 684 AM - Follow NSW SES on Facebook or www.ses.nsw.gov.au - Latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw - Road Closures and traffic info: RMS www.livetraffic.com or 132 701 This is the final formal update, further updates will be informal and focused on road and bridge status. Council will post updates to their website and Facebook page as information becomes available.

