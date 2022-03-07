Over-topping of the Kempsey Levee no longer expected with minor to moderate warning

news, local-news,

Update as at 5.00pm Tuesday 8 March 2022 The Bureau of Meteorology have issued Minor Flood Warning #10 for the Macleay River at 4pm on Tuesday 8 March 2022. Flood Warning - Macleay River (bom.gov.au) The warning states: Minor flooding is easing along the Macleay River at Georges Creek and Bellbrook. Downstream moderate flooding is rising at Kempsey and minor flooding is rising at Smithtown. The Macleay River at Georges Creek is currently at 6.64 metres and falling, with minor flooding. The Macleay River at Bellbrook is currently at 7.09 metres and falling, with minor flooding. The Macleay River at Kempsey (AHD) is likely to peak near 6.30 metres around 06:00 pm Tuesday, with moderate flooding. The Macleay River at Smithtown may peak near the moderate flood level (4.00 m) around 08:00 pm Tuesday. The NSW SES has issued Evacuation Orders for low-lying properties in Kempsey CBD and the Lower Macleay. Low lying properties in Kempsey CBD and the Lower Macleay: Evacuate NOW NSW SES is directing people within Kempsey CBD, Eden Street and areas east of the railway line north up to Frederickton to evacuate the high danger area. NSW SES is directing people within Low lying properties on the Lower Macleay to evacuate the high danger area. For more, head to NSW SES Evacuation Order The following gauge and manual readings are being used to monitor the situation. Residents are advised to monitor the river levels via the Bureau of Meteorology website and act accordingly. Please do not take unnecessary risks and do not drive through flood waters. If you are in a known flood-prone area, we encourage you to take note of the current conditions and assess if you should implement your flood plan. Flood damage to road, bridge and drainage infrastructure could be present in several locations, if you are travelling exercise great caution. Please note, there may be WATER OVER THE ROAD in several locations, please drive to conditions. In particular, the following roads are of concern for water over the road: - Summer Island Road at Croades Lane. - South West Rocks Road (various locations). - Smithtown Road (various locations). Check with RMS www.livetraffic.com or 132 701 for more road status information. Current bridge status: In addition, the closure of key routes including Belmore River Right Bank Road, South West Rocks Road, Loftus Road, Hat Head Road, Crescent Head Road, Plummers Lane, the Macleay Valley Way and Smithtown Road is expected to occur this afternoon and tonight. PLEASE NOTE: When water levels return to an appropriate level the flood relief gates on Kinchela Creek and Belmore River will be closed again and an update provided. It is strongly recommended that landholders monitor the situation closely and act accordingly. - During heavy or sustained rain events it is not uncommon to experience sewer overflows in our sewer catchment areas, nor are they preventable, as sewerage systems are not designed to transport storm water in these events. - Our teams are continuing to monitor the situation and conducting the required sampling, reporting and clean up in these areas. The most recent images from flood cameras on the Macleay River are available at ksc.pub/flood The flood monitoring camera at Sherwood Bridge, west of Kempsey, is focused on the bridge deck so residents can see if the bridge is being affected by flooding. Images are updated every 30 minutes. Please note the time stamp is set to Australian Eastern Standard Time NOT to Australian Eastern Daylight Saving Time. If you need sandbags to protect your home or business contact the local SES on 13 25 00. Please be patient with the SES while they endeavour to get to you. Council urges people to: - Remain cautious on the roads for localised impacts, DO NOT attempt to drive through flood waters or cross flooded bridges. - Consider the impact of possible road closures and flood isolation on work, family and educational commitments - Monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates - If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top - If you live in a low-lying area and are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so - Secure outside belongings and before leaving, turn off the power and water and take pets, essential medicines and clothes with you A number of Council services can be impacted by flood events including sports fields, waste centres and libraries. We will update on these changes as they are confirmed. Council's work teams are inspecting roads and areas of concern and we will advise of developments in future updates. Council are currently stretched, flood damage could be present in several locations if you need to travel please exercise caution. Council welcomes advice from residents in outlying areas regarding any concerns which may be reported to Council on 6566 3200 however our Customer Service Centre is currently experiencing a high volume of calls so please check that your concerns have not already been addressed online. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately. - Check Council's automatic Disaster Dashboard at ksc.pub/disasterdashboard - Listen to local ABC, the emergency broadcaster, on 95.5 FM or 684 AM - Follow NSW SES on Facebook or www.ses.nsw.gov.au - Latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw - Road Closures and traffic info: RMS www.livetraffic.com or 132 701 Updates will continue, however they will be road and flood infrastructure focused updates only. Council will post updates to their website and Facebook page as information becomes available. Next update will be at approximately 1am on Wednesday 9 March 2022 or as key changes occur.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/afb04d5b-e86a-4208-9abc-78eaaa3e009f.jpg/r0_302_1374_1078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg