Community Life: Important tips for flood recovery

Important tips for recovering from flood Residents of the shire impacted by flooding who are in the middle of clean-up efforts should know that there is support available to help you bounce back. Some in the community may be overwhelmed by direct impacts or the scenes of devastation nearby. Others may be stressed about what happens next, including the clean-up process, insurance claims and disaster recovery payments. According to Kempsey Shire Council Senior Community Recovery Officer, Beth Bickford, it is completely understandable that the community is feeling fatigued and stressed about the flooding that has devastated eastern New South Wales less than a year after the last major flood here in Kempsey. "It's OK to be upset, just remember that a problem shared is a problem halved," said Ms Bickford. "Stay connected with loved ones. Talk about how you are feeling. Take some time to find some calm. Check in with your neighbours. There are a number of free, confidential support services available 24/7." Free confidential support services include: Making insurance claims Residents whose properties have suffered damage from the event should contact their insurance company as soon as possible to lodge a claim and seek guidance on the claims process. The Australian Red Cross has an easy-to-read guide to help navigate the claims process https://www.redcross.org.au/emergencies/coping-after-a-crisis/cleaning-up-after-a-disaster/ Disaster recovery payments Kempsey Shire was included in the Natural Disaster Declaration and this means the community can access a range of assistance to help during this tough time. For residents who have been seriously impacted, the federal government has disaster recovery payments available with $1,000 available per adult and $400 available for each child under 16 years. Find out more at servicesaustralia.gov.au. The NSW Government is also offering recovery payments with information at www.nsw.gov.au/disaster-recovery Help with the clean-up Kempsey Shire Council will be offering additional waste services, keep an eye on their website at www.kempsey.nsw.gov.au for details.

