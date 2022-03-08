newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The wet weather again played havoc with the staging of the 18 hole Single Stroke event for the Monthly Medals in each grade last Saturday at the Kempsey Golf Club. With the course being rated as a heavy 10 the players who did play found the course very wet in certain areas and again there was no carts allowed on the day. The day saw a field of 45 players hit off in the Kempsey Golf Club Stroke event which was held under clear skies and the scores in all 3 grades were quite good despite the conditions of the course. With the playing conditions making the course very long Chris Kerr in the top grade was the stand out player on the day with a 4 under par net score of 68 to claim the top prize from Dean Greenhalgh who was in the very first group of the day at 7am and also played well for his net score of 69 for the runner up spot. In the 'B' grade the winner was Darren De Joux from the Camden Valley club with a net score of 72 on a countback from veteran Chris Hudson also with 72 net as the runner up. Brendan Ashe who was in the last group of the day recorded a net score of 72 to claim the victory in 'C' on the day. William Pollock with a net score of 76 was the runner up to Ashe. The three winners of the Monthly Medals on the day Kerr, Hudson & Ashe will now be in the play off for the 2021-22 Gold Medal in November. On the day Andrew Kirkman won the 'A' grade gross with a round of 70 (2under) while it was De Joux with 89 in 'B' and Ashe in 'C' grade with a round of 98. Winners of the ntp's at the 3rd hole were Peter Livermore 'A', Chris Hudson 'B' & William Pollock 'C'. Bradley Dyet 'A' & Hudson 'B' were the winners at the 8th hole on Saturday while at the 11th hole the winners were Livermore 'A' & De Joux 'B'. Chris Kerr 'A' was the only winner at the 16th hole while this weeks winner of the super tee ntp was Andrew Kirkman with a very good 2nd shot to the green at the 18th hole. In the weekly ball competition the winners were players with a net score of 75 and better and they can be collected from the pro shop at the club anytime along with any unclaimed vouchers from the event last Saturday. With the wet weather still around all intending players wishing to play tomorrow in the 18 hole Medley Single Stableford event should check first with the staff at the club for playing conditions for the event. All intending players can book in now at the club or go online to book in for your round and for more information about the upcoming events at the club please give the club a call anytime. Last weekend the club said farewell to one of its favourite staff members Bradley Dyet who is moving on to Armidale to improve his golfing career. A very big thank you goes to Bradley for all his work in his short time at the club and hope your future is bigger and better for you and your partner Claire. Good luck mate. Good luck to Lachlan Harper from the Argus who is also moving on to improve his work. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/d4f0ff97-a648-4ff9-9359-a3498048d9b1.JPG/r0_176_3695_2264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg