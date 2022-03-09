newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In a first for the Macleay Valley, students from St Paul's Catholic Secondary College will be able to graduate with a Certificate III in Individual Support - Ageing. Eleven students from Year 11 have commenced the course as part of their HSC studies. It is being facilitated by experienced registered nurse and vocational educator, Amanda Jones. The majority of the course will be undertaken at the Vincent Court Aged Care Community in Kempsey. This unique partnership between Vincent Court and St Paul's Catholic College will mean that students will be fully qualified to start their careers as support workers in the aged care sector when they leave the College. College principal, David Johns, said that holding most of the classes onsite at Vincent Court will provide the students with the most realistic experience and best prepare them for the workplace. He said that this new course will complement the current VET courses offered at the College in Hospitality, Construction and Primary Industries. "We are extremely proud of our VET program which in 2020 won the Australian Training Awards School Pathways to VET Award making it the top VET program in Australia", Mr Johns said. "Headed by Graham Bramley, the College's VET program was selected for the quality of its teaching staff and the exceptional standard of its innovative and high-quality programs and we believe the Certificate III in Individual Support will maintain these high standards". The Certificate III in Individual Support-Ageing is an HSC and ATAR approved course under Human Services with NSW Education Standards Authority. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/3d9e3a0a-7e6b-4cce-b2fe-70dc27ba1712.jpeg/r3_530_5182_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg