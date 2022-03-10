newsletters, editors-pick-list,

New recruit Ben Oakley's strike proved the difference as Port Saints progressed to the fourth round of the Australia Cup (formerly FFA Cup) in Coffs Harbour on Saturday. Oakley's first-half strike was enough to see the Port Macquarie side ease past Kempsey Saints and into the next round of the competition this weekend. Saints coach Oliver King provided the assist in the 20th minute before Oakley did the rest with a classy left-footed finish. King said he was satisfied to get the win in his club's first hit-out of the season following cancelled friendlies in previous weeks. "In the first half we dominated the clear-cut chances but they kept a fair bit of possession at the back mainly because that's how we set up," he said. "It's our first official fixture and it's a fairly new squad. We have three or four new faces too." The coach admitted his team had blown away a few cobwebs and looked better as the match progressed. "We were super rusty, but I was happy with our passing in the second half. We were going long too often in the first half but we moved the ball around a bit in the second half," he said. Kempsey Saints coach Dan Baker was not too upset to be eliminated from the competition. "We're not too mad that we lost because we don't have to go to Tamworth next weekend; (the Australia Cup) is neither here nor there for us," he said. Baker admitted they did have their chances, but were unable to convert them into goals. "We hit the post late in the first half and their keeper pulled off a couple of great saves," he said. The Port Macquarie side will head over the mountains to tackle the Moree Creek Mountain Goats on Sunday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

