On Saturday March 19, the Sydney Harbour Bridge will turn 90 and South West Rocks has its own connection to the historical date. Al Geronimi, a SWR resident of over 50 years, was one of the first people to walk on the national icon after his father, William, was integral in the bridge's construction. William Geronimi, was one of the lead stone mason in the Moruya quarry, who moved from the northern mountains of Italy in the 1920s. Al recalls his father leaving their Sydney home for months to work in Moruya and returning home with Scottish and Italian stonemasons who stayed with them while he struggled to understand their accents. "We were very young, but I remember he used to be away for a long time," he said. After construction was completed, the Geronimi family was invited to walk across the bridge on its opening day. "All I can remember is crowds of people, Dad was busy talking to one of his mates, mum and I had a hand each, Felix (twin brother) on one hand and me on the other and we walked across the bridge," Al said. Since that walk, the last time Al has visited the bridge was in the 1980s after moving to South West Rocks in 1971. His work as a concreter and drainer saw him heavily involved in the restoration of boatman's cottage and the school of arts. Turning 97 this year, Al still keeps himself active by tinkering around in the shed with furniture restoration and other activities along with keeping a close network of friends. His secret to a prosperous life is simple. "Olive oil and garlic," he said. Al is also a World War II veteran, serving in Borneo in the air force.

