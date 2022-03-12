news, local-news,

When Crescent Head's Dave Tassell recently heard about the sad dementia diagnosis of rugby league legends Steve Mortimer and Royce Simmons, it brought back memories of the pair's visit to Verge Street Oval in the 1980s. Back then Tassell was playing for the Kempsey Cowboys and coaching reserve grade. Former Penrith Panthers player Greg 'Whale' Coleman, who coached at Kempsey, was responsible for bringing the legends to town. "Whale got Royce up and he brought Steve up with him," Tassell recounted. "That wouldn't happen these days, they were in the middle of their careers." Tassell's rugby league career is well known around the Macleay Valley after playing for many years throughout the area. 2022 brings about the 50th anniversary of the Australian under 16s rugby league tour of England - a tour he was apart of. The squad was coached by the legendary Roy Masters and contained players like Royce Ayliffe, Les Boyd, Craig Young, Robert Finch, Jack Jeffries and Wauchope's Ian Schubert. With such a talented group of players, the side only conceded one try throughout the tour and didn't lose a single game. Tassell recalls Roy Masters being a terrific tactician in preparation for the tour. "We had two weeks in Tamworth training before we went," he said. "We could put a move on for every play almost, he had that many moves worked out." Tassell continued to play rugby league and union locally, choosing country life over trying to make a name for himself in the Sydney big time. The 1972 team still attempt to catch up with each other with Masters visiting Tassell in the last year along with the potential for a reunion this year.

