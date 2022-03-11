newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Cricket Australia and its community campaign - the Grassroots Cricket Fund (GCF) - has found its way to Kempsey after Rovers Cricket Club were one of 160 New South Wales clubs successful in their application. The GCF, in its fourth year now, is a joint initiative between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (Australia's professional cricketers) that will provide up to $30 million to grassroots cricket across Australia over the life of the fund. In the first round of the 2021/22 GCF grants, 160 NSW cricket clubs and indoor cricket centres will provide enhanced cricket experiences to encourage further participation after receiving grants totalling $488,000. The club has used its funding to purchase Kookaburra training pack that includes new cricket balls ensuring no child misses out and enables the local coaches to increase skilled based training. "This funding will go towards equipment for junior training along with money towards a storage container for equipment, uniform and club kits to have them all in one location," Rovers president Matt Scott said. "It'll allow us to have more specific skill based training for juniors each Wednesday." Todd Greenberg, chief executive officer of the Australian Cricketers Association, said the fund provides a connection between all standards of cricket. "An initiative such as the Grassroots Cricket Fund gives our players an opportunity to contribute back to the game and the communities where it all began for them," he said. "The fund ensures the game at the grassroots continues to thrive, especially following two years disrupted by COVID. "This investment by the players allows cricket clubs and indoor centres to direct the funds to where they're most needed, and in turn demonstrates the importance of clubs and centres to their communities and the people and volunteers involved in them."

