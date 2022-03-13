newsletters, editors-pick-list, Lismore, floods, Rex, flights, airport

An important lifeline between flood-ravaged Lismore and the outside world is about to be restored with the first flights into the hard-hit city. This is to ensure Lismore stays connected during this difficult time. Rex flights will resume on Friday, March 11. The first flight due is ZL6318 departing Sydney at 7.25am via Grafton and arrived in Lismore at 9.40am. It will return direct to Sydney at 10am. The airport is also being used by government officials, emergency services, volunteers, and those with expertise to assist with the recover and rebuild. Due to the extensive flood damage, the airport terminal is non-operational, however a temporary passenger area has been established. READ MORE: Rex currently flies to and from Lismore to Sydney on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday, however more flights can be scheduled if community demand increases. Council thanked Rex for its willingness to reinstate flights so quickly following the flood and their support for Lismore and the Northern Rivers Region. Flights can be booked at www.rex.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

