AUSTRALIAN Jillaroos coach Brad Donald, NSW women's State of Origin coach Kylie Hilder and NRL national performance manager Simon Buxton, will conduct three coaching sessions at Port Macquarie on Monday, March 28 for North Coast junior and senior female players. The sessions were originally scheduled for Monday, March 14, but have been rescheduled due to the recent heavy rainfall. Donald is the NRLs elite programs manager, overseeing national programs including the Australian Kangaroos and Jillaroos. His current role will be expanded to include the NRL's elite programs, but with a particular emphasis on the women's game. Read also: Donald brings a wealth of experience in coach education and game development, having worked with Canberra Raiders before developing in to higher level programs and responsibilities. He's passionate about the women's game and has been a significant contributor to elite programs in Australia. Donald said he was excited about the prospect of coming to Port Macquarie and spend time coaching junior girls from under 10s through to open women in what will be a major boost to North Coast players from Gloucester to Grafton. Female players from groups two and three, from under 10s to opens, are encouraged to come attend the coaching session and then head to Port Panthers for a presentation and questions on coaching female athletes for coaches. "In our fledgling female competitions we have learnt that coaching male and females is very different and this is a great opportunity to gain professional development and awareness as coaches,'' Donald said. RELATED: Kylie Hilder retained NSW State of Origin coach's job The sessions will be at Wood Street, Port Macquarie The program for March 28 is: In another coaching coup head coach of the Canterbury Bulldogs Harvey Norman women's team, Luke Goodwin and Canterbury Cup coach Brad Henderson will also be in attendances along with David Hamilton, the Bulldogs development and pathways manager. "I'm thrilled to be given the opportunity to be back at this great club,'' Goodwin said. "Having started at the Bulldogs in the pre-season of 1993 I'm excited to be able to continue their work in helping make this great club a force in the women's game. Women's rugby league in Groups Two and Three has taken off in the past two to three years with increased participation, emerging pathways and record participation levels. "We at the Bulldogs have recognised this in the North Coast I look forward to the coaching sessions and seeing first-hand the development and emerging talent in our clubs from Gloucester to Grafton." To register for the clinic go to: www.cognitoforms.com/Group3RefereesAssociation/ExpressionOfInterestToAttendCoachingSessionWithAustralianJillaroosCoach

