newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The beachside markets in South West Rocks were cancelled on Saturday. Despite the damp ground, a few families ventured out to enjoy the reserve area at picturesque Horseshoe Bay before settling into the local restaurants and cafes nearby. They were rewarded with brilliant blue autumn skies as the day developed. The markets are held on the second Saturday of each month between 8am and 1pm and have been in operation since the early 1990s providing locals and visitors with a unique market location. Visitors are encouraged to bring reusable bags or baskets to this joint venture of the South West Rocks Chamber of Commerce and South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club. More multimedia: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/127475b5-065a-4275-8c0b-ad9d0d0a72e9.jpg/r0_228_3984_2479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg