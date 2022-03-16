newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A host of rugby league's most successful knockout teams are gearing up to collide in Armidale and the Macleay Valley Mustangs is among them. The Redfern All Blacks, Newcastle All Blacks and Narwan Eels have all racked up plenty of wins on the park and will come together for the Narwan Eels knockout on March 19 at Newling Oval in Armidale. Ex-NRL players are anticipated to take the field in an array of teams from all around the state. "We have got sides from Kempsey, the North Coast, Toomelah, Redfern, Newcastle, a couple of local sides, Narwan and JBQ Memorial," Narwan president Al Widders said. "I think there will be a few strong sides, Newcastle All Blacks will be good. "Same with the Redfern All Blacks, you could see Nathan Merritt and a couple of those sort of blokes running with them. "There will be an under 17s game as well - Narwan 17s versus a side from the coast, around Coffs, so that will be a good game too." Mustangs' head coach Anthony Cowan said it was a great chance to get in shape for the upcoming season. "I believe this knockout comp is a really good thing," he said. "We'll take our men's side up, which is a pretty young squad, but it's just about getting a footy in our hands, having a bit of fun and getting ready for the season. "That's why we put a side in - to get a bit of game time, and play with each other before we actually start the season. "We're not going up expecting to win." Cowan said training started last November for the 2022 footy season and numbers were starting to come back. "We're starting to comeback overall, after people's work and family commitments and hopefully we'll have a really good season." Widders believes it will be a day for spectators not to be missed. "For 10 bucks you are going to see some really good games of football, probably the best that's been in this area for a long time, I would say," he said. "Out of our 12 sides there's four, maybe five that have won the actual big knockouts so it is definitely a good players' breeding ground. "It is pretty football all day so if you are not doing much, I would be over there watching some good games. "We have got full canteen and all that sort of business so it should be a good day out."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/c547a803-f7f2-4043-b91c-b7166f021706.jpg/r388_885_4485_3200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg