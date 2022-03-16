newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Bellbrook Hotel and General Store had the second cheapest fuel in New South Wales at 1pm on Tuesday, according to an app designed to help drivers find the best value fuel near them. At only 158.90 cents per litre for U91, it came in close behind the cheapest fuel in the state at the Independent in Baradine, which offered the same grade fuel for 142.90 cents per litre. The average price for fuel across New South Wales on Tuesday was 205.10 cents per litre for U91, an increase of 0.04 cents per litre. Read also: Meanwhile, the most expensive fuel in NSW could be found via a three-hour drive up the New England Highway at the Llangothlin Independent, which was selling U91 for 223.90 cents per litre. In the postcode 2440 area, prices ranged from a top of 209.9 cents per litre at the Gladstone Independent to the cheapest in town at 191.90 cents per litre at the Kempsey Independent on Smith Street, and all three petrol stations in South West Rocks were offering U91 at 205.90 cents per litre. Read more: Mixed views on ethanol as oil shock answer The NSW government is encouraging customers to check the NSW FuelCheck app to help find the State's best value fuel before filling up at the bowser. Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the FuelCheck app, one of more than 70 Cost of Living savings offered by the NSW Government, can direct users to the cheapest petrol near them. "The FuelCheck app is easy to use and allows you to compare prices at local petrol stations to find the best deal by location, price or fuel type," Mr Dominello said. "FuelCheck displays the price for more than 2,400 petrol stations across NSW with users also able to set up alerts for when the price drops under a certain threshold. "With fuel prices rising to record highs, the free FuelCheck app helps motorists shop around to find the most cost-effective refill. It's just one way the NSW Government is helping people with the cost of living." Read more: Petrol prices put pressure on PM as cost of living continues to rise On average, FuelCheck saves drivers about $500 a year by giving them the power to search for the best deal by location, price, fuel type or brand on their smart phone, tablet or computer. "FuelCheck is the most reliable and comprehensive source of petrol price information in the market," Mr Dominello said. "By law every petrol station in NSW must report their prices in real-time and operators who fail to comply can be fined." Users can compare Unleaded 91 and Ethanol 10, Premium 95 (P95) and Premium 98 (P98) prices as well as Diesel and Premium Diesel. The FuelCheck app has now been downloaded more than 1.76 million times and the website has been visited 20 million times with more than 93.5 per cent of motorists giving it the thumbs up. For more information on FuelCheck and to download the app visit: https://www.fuelcheck.nsw.gov.au/app For more information on Cost Of Living savings available through Service NSW see www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/cost-living Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/ab3a8f51-e95f-4dea-bc06-ffbcac4265df.jpg/r0_35_800_487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg