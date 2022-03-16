newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Guula Barayn means 'koala day' in the Gathang language, the language of the Birpai people on whose land we walk and share. The Mid North Coast community is invited to a gathering on Friday, March 18 to talk about ecological approaches to koala conservation. The Guula Barayn is on from 10am until 2pm at The Birpai Local Aboriginal Land Council in Aston Street, Port Macquarie. Birpai Elder Aunty Rhonda Radley said the event is significant. "We are gathering for ceremony for Guula, the koala, to sing and dance up country," she said. "It's important to come together to care for our relationship with Guula because koala is our kin." The event will start with a ceremony to showcase eight Aboriginal dance groups from the Dhanggati, Birrbay, Warrimay,and Gumbaynggirr Nations. It will be the first time that the groups have gathered to dance for the koala in Port Macquarie. Port Macquarie Koala Hospital president Sue Ashton will speak about threats posed to koalas, as well as share the progress of the local koala breeding facility. Read more: World's first wild breeding program for koalas takes shape There will be a bush art gallery featuring artwork from local Aboriginal artists, as well as artwork from students from The Nature School. The event will also include eco craft, face painting, weaving and bush tucker tours. Event organiser Arlene Mehan said the event is an opportunity for people to gather and focus on the koala species after the 2019 bushfires. "Many still carry grief from the devastating impact bushfires had on Birpai Country, and the impact on koalas," she said. "Coming together to dance, open conversations, and to find a way to work together with both Birpai custodians and other koala custodians is critical right now". To register for the event, please visit events.humanitix.com/guula-barayn-koala-day Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

