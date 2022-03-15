community,

The happenings in South West Rocks this March The quintessential coastal town of South West Rocks is growing at a greater rate than other areas of the Kempsey Shire due to its status as an increasing tourism and lifestyle destination. Kempsey Shire Council continues to work with the community to understand the values of the area that residents cherish and the best ways to maintain these with the foreshadowed growth that will occur. Your vision for the future of South West Rocks In the state government's North Coast Regional Plan, South West Rocks has been named an urban growth area, with forecasts estimating an additional 1,582 homes needing to be built to manage the population increase. With this in mind, Council prioritised formulating the South West Structure Plan. This document sets out a clear roadmap for growth and also addresses aspects of the town's character residents wish to retain. South West Rocks residents are invited to view background paper and provide their input on how to best manage this growth and cherish the loved values of this community Complete the surveys and give feedback at ksc.pub/swrstructure. New signs and new rules for dog walking Exercising your best friends in South West Rocks has changed for the better. Council has recently installed new signage to mark the start of the new rules rolling out across the shire. You will now see the new signs indicating the new rules for dog walking in South West Rocks, as well as maps outlining the areas where you can and can't take your dogs. For more information and to see the maps, head to ksc.pub/offleash Catch-up with us at the club Community Catch-ups are back in 2022 with the first cab off the rank being South West Rocks on Thursday 24 March from 5.00 to 7.00pm at the Country Club. This is where residents can meet face-to-face with our new councillors and senior council staff and gather answers to specific questions in mind. In addition, there is the opportunity for residents to request specific site visits to areas of concern or interest. Residents are invited to submit their questions and discussion points ahead of time, as this will allow Council time to answer concerns and queries holistically. Head to ksc.pub/swr-catchup

