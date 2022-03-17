newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Winter is on the horizon and Macleay Netball Association is preparing to commence their junior and senior 2022 season. The new courts will be ready in time and the season will go ahead as normal. There will be some changes to the season layout and how it operates considering there will be no clubhouse available till later in the year but the association assures everyone it will do it best to make sure the season runs as smoothly as possible without too many changes. The association asks for everyone patience and understanding while the complex continues to be constructed. With the association's registration day coming up on Saturday March 19 it's all systems go for all the clubs within the association getting players registered for the season. With the new registration system introduced by Netball NSW in place this year with Play HQ it has been an easier process for players to register. If you or your child would like to play netball this season you can register by going to netballnsw.com and find a local club. With a grading day scheduled for Saturday March 26 and the competition starting on Saturday April 2, the association is looking forward to strong and uninterrupted, COVID free season ahead for 2022. To ask for more information about the 2022 season contact the Macleay Netball Association via email macleaynetball@hotmail.com Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

