Whilst it tried to rain and a little bit did come down, but it did not prevent a field of 38 Kempsey Veteran Golf Club members to make a return to the action on Tuesday. Yes, the spell did have an effect on quite a good percentage of the avid golfing brigade certainly made their mark with welcoming good performances. There was no better scorer than Mal Blanch with 34 stableford points for his 14-hole round, but he sort of just scraped home by that single point that relegated Club Champion Ian Rudd to runner-up ratings. Rudd had had another sub-par round, his 3-under 53 off-the-stick actually followed on from previous 54s on what would have been heavier conditions due to the recent big wet. Plenty of practice and a willingness to get onto a course mower to lend a hand keeping things well maintained is working wonders for Blanch and his victory drew warm applause. He gained further reward other than the usual $20 voucher with a tee shot to the 11th hole that saw his ball stop within the mythical metre circle around the flagstick. Half a dozen brand new Srixons came his way. B-grader Ray Moodie once again proved he can play the game with a round worthy of 33 points that really streeted (by four points) his grade rivals. Things were sort of back to normal in C-grade, although the effort of Dennis O'Brian was something out of the box (so to speak). The man with the strangest of grips and oddest approach at tee-offs and beyond, too, got there by a whisker. With his 29 points Dennis counted out a virtual newcomer in Jimmy Shaw ... although the latter seems ready to make his mark sooner rather than later. Jim is - or was - the president of the Kempey Race Club and says he is very keen to get into the swing of things. Rudd topped the ball competition listing with his 33 points, whilst fellow top graders John Daley (32) and Peter Hatton (31) offered some challenge. Brian Stringer and Bruce Morris chimed in with 29 points apiece. Par and points of 28 brought rewards for Graeme Dyet, Ron Ingall, Kevin Hopping, Graham Hall and Shaw. Nearest the pin at the Alan Macdonald Memorial $100 Third Hole-in-One were Hatton (A) and Wayne Simmons (B), and Blanch was solo at the 11th hole. Has to be mentioned that O'Brien (ie Dennis) landed on in one to the eighth hole only to find that it was not in contention with the back nine in play. Bad luck, eh! Chip-ins were performed by Graham Schasser, Greg Mayhew and Morris. Now next Tuesday's event is a 14-hole Stroke & Putting for the March Monthly Medals and the 2022. Club Championships have been postponed until a later date. Greg Mayhew The members at Kempsey Golf Club last Saturday again saw the No Carts Sign up again as the course was still very wet and heavy under foot. However this did not deter the 56 players who did hit off in the 18-hole Single Stableford event which saw visitors from Frederickton, Crescent Head and Nambucca Heads golf clubs compete with the local members on the day. A big thank you goes to Graeme and his hard working green staff for a wonderful job on the course during the week. Taking out the best score of the day and playing in the very last group of the day was Peter Townsend with a fantastic score of 42 points. He had a comfortable victory in the A grade by 6 points from Peter Livermore on 36 points, who was out in the very first group of the day. Livermore got the runner up prize after a countback was done with four other players. With a very solid round of 41 points Luke Brown continues to improve his game and came away with victory in the 'B' grade on Saturday from Michael Morrison who returned a round of 35 points for the runner up spot. In the 'C' grade on Saturday the winner was Steven Trott with his score of 33 points and with a score of 31 points Wayne "Birdseed" Simmons was the runner up. The winners of the NTPs on Saturday were: At the 3rd hole, Scott Williams ( Frederickton) in the 'A', Luke Brown 'B', Trott 'C' and Jill Stringer 'L'. At the 8th hole, Craig Dickinson 'A', Chris Hudson 'B'. Dickinson 'A' and Chris Edmonds 'B' were the winners at the 11th hole. At the 16th hole Zachary Pritchard 'A', Brown 'B' and Stringer 'L'. This week's winner of the super tee NTP at the 18th hole was Malcolm Blanch with a very good second shot to the green. The winners of the weekly ball competition were players with a score of 32 points and better on a countback and they can be collected from the pro shop at the club anytime along with any unclaimed vouchers from the event last Saturday. Golf tomorrow at the Kempsey Golf Club will see the members and visitors take to the fairways for the 18-hole Medley Single Stableford event. All intending players wishing to tee off can book in now at the club or go online to book in for your round. For more information about the upcoming events at the club please give the club a call anytime. A reminder that if the weather does turn bad again, those wanting to play are advised to check with the club regarding the playing conditions for Saturday. Graeme Dyet

