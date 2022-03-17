newsletters, editors-pick-list,

When Maxine Walker and her husband Brett moved back to the Macleay Valley, one of their first priorities was to seek out volunteering opportunities at Kempsey District Hospital. Almost four years later, Maxine is president of the Kempsey branch of the United Hospital Auxiliary and Pink Ladies, as well as the General Volunteers. The former Novocastrians have a strong sense of community thanks to years of service and are calling on others to discover what volunteering can do for them. "We have always felt a need to contribute; to give back to the communities in which we have lived," Mrs Walker said. "I'm also convinced the benefits are mutual. "The volunteers are definitely a much-loved and much-needed part of the Health family at Kempsey but volunteering also enriches our lives." Mrs Walker was born in Macksville in 1954, and her father Robert Argent OAM and uncle Ian Elliott supervised construction of the then new Macksville Hospital in 1958. "I've always considered myself a local, but I also feel part of the Macleay community because of the connection that volunteering has afforded us. We have also met some wonderful, like-minded people. "There is no better way to make new friends, to renew your sense of purpose and to contribute to your community, whether you are a new-comer or were born and bred in the region." The Kempsey UHA and Pink Ladies and Kempsey General Volunteers are looking for new members; male or female, young or 'experienced'. "The hospital needs volunteers; our volunteer groups need members, and I can assure locals they will feel they are among friends when they join," Ms Walker said. Volunteers are currently helping in non-patient areas due to COVID-19 safety precautions in NSW hospitals. Men and women wanting to find out more about Kempsey Hospital Auxiliary and Pink Ladies can contact Mrs Walker on 0411 579 894.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/885ff503-40f2-49de-9873-16fd685b7c08.jpg/r30_425_2451_1793_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg