newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Healthcare quarterly report reflects a very challenging period for our local health service following the peak of the Delta outbreak and the emergence of the Omicron variant. The report covers the period from October to December 2021, and indicates Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) staff continued to provide high quality and safe care to patients despite the significant challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. MNCLHD Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt by the community during this period as case numbers surged and demand for testing reached record levels. "Our staff have worked exceptionally hard during these challenging times to continue to provide a safe environment and high-quality care for our patients," Mr Dowrick said. Read also: Emergency department attendances at Mid North Coast hospitals decreased by 1.6 per cent in the October to December 2021 quarter compared to the same quarter in the previous year. There were 35,405 attendances, 570 fewer than the same quarter in 2020. The majority of patients (77.6 per cent) started treatment on time, an improvement of 5.1 percentage points compared with the same quarter in 2020. This is better than the state-wide average of 73.9 per cent. More than 85 per cent of patients were transferred from ambulance to emergency department staff within the 30-minute benchmark, better than the state average of 83.2 per cent. The proportion of patients leaving Mid North Coast emergency departments within the recommended four hours was steady at 73.4 per cent, a better result than the state average of 66.9 per cent. "Our team has worked extremely hard to perform additional procedures as we continue to make inroads with our elective surgery program following temporary postponements across the state," Mr Dowrick said. The 2021-22 budget for Mid North Coast Local Health District is nearly $741 million, an increase of more than $41 million, or 5.9 per cent, on the previous year's budget. Between mid-2012 and mid-2021, MNCLHD increased its workforce by an additional 1,128 full-time equivalent staff - an increase of 41.3 per cent including 137 more doctors, 538 more nurses and midwives and 85 more allied health staff. The 2021-22 NSW Health total budget is $30.2 billion, including an $80 million investment to fast track elective surgeries, focusing on surgery delayed by COVID-19. At Kempsey District Hospital, there were 6,750 emergency department attendances, a decrease of 6.8 per cent, or 495 fewer attendances, compared to the same quarter in 2020. Most patients (76.5 per cent) started treatment on time, an improvement of eight percentage points compared with the same period in 2020. The percentage of patients transferred from ambulance to the emergency department staff within the 30-minute benchmark remained steady compared with the same quarter the previous year at 92.6 per cent. Read more: Kempsey nurses take to the street as part of state-wide strike The hospital performed 311 elective surgeries in this quarter. All urgent elective surgery (100 per cent) was performed on time. Almost all semi-urgent and non-urgent elective surgery was performed on time, at 97.1 per cent and 95.6 per cent respectively. Port Macquarie Base Hospital had 12,237 emergency department attendances, an increase of 384 attendances, or 3.2 per cent more, compared with the same quarter in 2020. Most patients (78.8 per cent) started treatment on time, an improvement of 10.3 percentage points compared with the same period in 2020. The percentage of patients leaving the emergency department within four hours remained improved by one per cent from the previous year to 75.5 per cent, which is above the average for hospitals of a similar size (65.4 per cent). Almost 89 per cent of patients were transferred from ambulance to ED within 30 minutes, a 3.9 per cent improvement compared to the same quarter in 2020. Read more: Attack on Port Macquarie Hospital staff a one off The hospital performed 1,027 elective surgeries in this quarter, an increase of 2.6 per cent, or 26 more procedures, than the same quarter in 2020. All urgent elective surgery (100 per cent) was performed on time. Coffs Harbour Health Campus emergency department attendances decreased to 11,273 this quarter. This is a reduction of 419 attendances, or 3.6 per cent, compared with the same quarter in 2020. All urgent elective surgery (100 per cent) was performed on time. At Macksville District Hospital there were 3,262 emergency department attendances, a decrease of 162 attendances or 4.7 per cent, compared to the same quarter in 2020. More than nine in 10 patients (90.2 per cent) started treatment on time, an improvement of 2.5 per cent compared with the same period in 2020. There were 314 elective surgeries performed at the hospital in this quarter. All semi-urgent elective surgery (100 per cent) was performed on time. Almost all non-urgent elective surgery (95 per cent) was performed on time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xyfVshGek4Z7PqCkQg9FwW/9d8a46be-cc3f-4d46-b4d6-dddbe2c3a05b.png/r2_42_798_492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg