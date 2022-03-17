sport, local-sport,

After another tough week in the Macleay it was great to get all junior and senior cricket games played last weekend. Thank you to all the volunteers who got the grounds up and Kempsey Shire Council for their commitment to getting games on the park. Juniors played their last round at South West Rocks, Stuarts Point and Kempsey. Seniors played their semi finals. In first grade Rovers WKH were too strong for South West Rock PSP at South West Rocks in the major semi, with opening bowlers Cooper Petterson and Matt Scott doing most of the damage. South West Rocks were dismissed for 55 after Liam Hackenburg provided some lower order resistance. In reply South West Rocks took early wickets, but Mitch Korn (34no) got Rovers home. In the minor semi, Nulla KMRSL played Rovers LJH in a hard-fought affair. Nulla were sent in on a tough golf club wicket and scored 192. Sixteen-year old Pat Preston (49) narrowly missed his milestone, with notable contributions from Nick Ingall (52) and Dan Baker (36) giving Nulla confidence. Rovers LJH lost early wickets before North Coast representative Lachlan Dowling (79) nearly got his team home, falling 11 runs short, all out for 181. Dan Baker's four wickets ended a great afternoon for the Nulla allrounder. This weekend South West Rocks PSP plays Nulla KMRSL. The winner will play Rovers WKH on March 26. Second grade Major semi final: South West Rocks Arakoon Air 110 (Jason Norman the mainstay; Raymond Fussell and Daniel Tinlin three wickets each) lost to Nulla C&G Electrics 5-111 (Mick Chalker 66no). Minor semi final: Nulla Buckeeters 46 (Shane Webber four wickets) lost to Nulla Billy Goats, who chased the total in five overs thanks to openers openers Nick Hughes and Rusiru Thakshila. This week Nulla Billy Goats play Nulla C&G for the opportunity to play SWR in the final. Third grade Major semi final: South West Rocks (Matt Ryan 31) defeated Rovers Wrights Legal 103 (Ben Dowling 29; Baily Kane 4/4). The minor semi: Nulla BHE 9/99 defeated Rovers MVVS 93 (Kobe Weatherstone 18; Flynn Mainey, Oliver Haydon and Mitch Wheeldon bowled well) This week Nulla BHE play Rovers Wrights Legal to play South West Rocks in the final. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

