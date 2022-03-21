news, local-news, fishing, Lighthouse Beach, Lake Cathie, salmon, snapper, bream, whiting, flathead

Off the rocks, some solid tailor have been coming from the Camden Haven area, with the odd fish around two kilograms. Bream and blackfish are also quite reasonable on most headlands, with Plomer certainly worth a look. A few early season drummer are also about, with Diamond Head worth prospecting. Shouldn't be too long before a few more longtail tuna turn up, too. No doubt when the first consistent offshore winds of Autumn start, the land-based game enthusiasts will be out in force. In the estuary, the Hastings is slowly beginning to clear after the recent minor flooding. The lower sections continue to fish well for bream, with mullet strips the bait of choice. While the mulloway action may have slowed, the breakwalls have continued to yield fish, with quite a few school-sized models taken from both sides. Hard bodies lures, soft plastics and soft vibes have all seen success. Settlement Point and Limeburners have also produced flathead, with the upstream haunts likely to fish well again as the clarity improves. South in Lake Cathie, the fishing has been terrific since the system opened a few weeks ago. Flathead have been consistent on both whitebait and lures, while bream numbers are also excellent with a good ratio of legal-sized fish in relation to juveniles. Some nice whiting are also feeding in the system and should improve following the current full moon phase. Whether any or many prawns remain in the system remains to be seen, but no doubt there will be a few having a cursory look in the latter half of next week. Off the beaches, results have improved considerably with more settled seas and formations slowly beginning to redevelop. North Beach has produced some terrific bream and flathead from the southern end, as is often the case following a decent fresh. Lighthouse has also fished well for bream and whiting, along with a few oversized salmon. On the mulloway front, around Lake Cathie has certainly been worth a look for fish ranging from juvenile to around 12kg. Offshore, some nice snapper have been caught off the reefs at Lake Cathie and Lighthouse Beach on either baits or plastics. Wider out, some nice pearl perch and snapper are about, while the sand drifts in around 60 metres have held good flathead. On the pelagic front, while the dirty water may have temporarily slowed the mackerel action, they won't have left the local area and will be feeding again close-in soon. In the meantime, a few nice cobia have been about Barries Bay and Delicate Nobby.

