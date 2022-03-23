newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A serial domestic violence offender has been arrested in Kempsey, and it is an example of the force's zero-tolerance towards the offence, the region's crime manager says. "It is certainly a state-wide focus for the police," said Inspector Peter O'Reilly, the crime manager for the Mid North Coast Police District. "We strongly encourage anyone, whether they're a victim or a witness to domestic violence, to contact the police so that we can intervene and prevent the offending behaviours." Working with the high-risk domestic violence team in Coffs Harbour, Kempsey police have arrested five perpetrators in Kempsey in the last few weeks. Read also: "We have seen an increase in reported domestic violence, and we've been working with partner agencies and support agencies to encourage victims to come forward," Insp O'Reilly said. "We certainly don't, and will not, tolerate domestic violence of any form, whether physical or psychological abuse, and we continue to work to make sure that people can live safely within their own homes." Insp O'Reilly said Kempsey was a pilot site for a new program to divert domestic violence offenders from the criminal justice system long-term. The program launched in August 2021 with the Kempsey Families Inc. specialist support service. "We're trying to break some of those long term cycles of violence and have the offenders realise the effects of what they are doing and understand that it is wrong," Insp O'Reilly said. However, the offenders caught in recent weeks will not participate in the new program. "One fellow, in particular, had four outstanding warrants for his arrest and is a recidivist domestic violence offender who will be going to jail for at least six months," Insp O'Reilly said. "We do not offer this program to the high-risk offenders, but we are trying to work with some of the others who may not be going to jail to try to educate them before they do."

