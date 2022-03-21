community,

A number of significant matters were determined at the March ordinary meeting of Kempsey Shire Council on Tuesday March 15. Crescent Head Foreshore Carpark Council confirmed the boundaries of the foreshore component of the Crescent Head Public Domain Project and resolved to proceed with the next steps of design. Read also: Based on a project scope audit involving a comprehensive review of council reports, community engagement, financial reports and stakeholder interviews, Council chose to retain the existing Holiday Park boundaries and adopted a geographical footprint for the foreshore to be used for planning and community engagement around the new designs. Read more: Pause on carpark to get it right The other components of the Public Domain Project including Muddy Arm and Little Nobby will now proceed while consultants experienced in community conflict will be engaged to work on the foreshore plans. Kempsey Airport pilot training proposal Council agreed to enter into an agreement with Sportfly Aviation, a local operator, to undertake pilot training activities at Kempsey Airport. The proposed flight training is intended for residents and visitors to the shire for recreational purposes, as opposed to training for those seeking to be a commercial pilot. Sale of Land for Unpaid Rates Based on substantial, long-term unpaid rates and charges, Council resolved to implement sale proceedings to sell 29 properties at a public auction. The debt owing amounts to a total of $315,090.32 for both annual rates and charges and water consumption and have remained unpaid for between 6 - 14 years. While the majority of the properties are vacant lots, there are a number of houses that are believed to be uninhabited. Additional outcomes Council adopted an Agribusiness Industry Plan that maps out development of agriculture in the Macleay Valley that can guide economic development and meet the needs of our community. It also agreed to place an updated Rental Assessment and Rebate procedure on exhibition. Council resolved to submit a Planning Proposal to the Minister for Planning regarding existing development approvals for the residential subdivision known as Seascape Grove Estate at Rosedale Avenue South, South West Rocks.

