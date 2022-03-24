newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Talented swimmer Keeley Smith has ticked off another achievement this month after she was selected as Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for March. A former netball player and swimmer, thirteen-year-old Keeley is now dedicated to the pool , training five afternoons and two mornings each week. She recently competed in the Swimming New South Wales Speedo Sprint finals held at the Olympic Pool in Homebush on March 12. Keeley scored a bronze medal in the 50 metre butterfly event and came in eighth in the freestyle 50 metres. Unfortunately she missed three national qualifying times by less than 0.5 seconds. To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Year, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au. The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award. A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in March 2022 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/d1f0344f-15de-4585-a6bd-02171ec5d08d.JPEG/r0_48_726_458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg