Defining our boundaries At our ordinary meeting of council last week, a great deal of discussion was dedicated to the Crescent Head foreshore redevelopment, and it gave truth to the old saying that unfortunately you can't please all the people, all of the time. The key issue was to define the boundaries of the foreshore area that the planning process will consider. At the Public Forum the night before, three speakers presented thoughtful points for consideration. In particular, whether to include a 13 metre stretch of land currently within the holiday park. Read more: The bumpy road out of a flood The debate by all councillors was fulsome and respectful of the many issues surrounding this decision which had been investigated thoroughly through an independent audit. This audit evaluated the community perspective, environmental factors, financial considerations and council obligations as a manager of crown land. Of particular note was the significant lost income for council and local business that the change would incur through lost short-term accommodation spaces. Read more: Climate change, flooding and thanks Council ultimately chose not to adjust the Holiday Park boundaries and I realise this will not please everyone. However, this is the first stage of seven to be undertaken to decide the new design for the foreshore, with the community heavily involved every step of the way. I urge all those with an interest in the future of this vital public space to engage with the project. More information can be found at www.ksc.pub/crescenthead Another election Last week the Supreme Court determined that the result of the election for our Councillors in December last year is void, due to an error in the iVote system used by the NSW Electoral Commission. As such we will be forced into another election later this year. This time we will vote for councillors only, as the result of the Mayoral election was not challenged by the Commission. I am very disappointed by this decision. The present eight councillors have impressed me with both the incredible hard work and the positive attitude that they have exhibited under exceptional and stressful times. The court itself recognised that they will pay the price for the commission's mistake. These councillors will continue in their role until the date of the next election. Unfortunately, so will we. The cost, both financial and social, to our community will be heavy and frustrating and I can only sympathise with the messages of outrage and disbelief that I have seen in the last few days. Nonetheless our community is strong and will overcome this. Thank you and stay well, Mayor Leo Hauville

