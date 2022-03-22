newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Potential champion racehorses are hard to find but 87-year-old Kempsey trainer Tony Green and Port Macquarie trainer Angela Graham believe they have unearthed two possibilities which won races in the last week. Tony predicts his three-year-old filly Super Art,a winner at Port on Friday,has the potential of beating the 17 wins of his galloper River Of Destny which raced in Sydney when he trained there. Angela's four-year-old gelding Leica Bita Fun,a winner at Grafton at its third start for her after being sent from Queensland, is destined to tackle country cup races. Tony has been involved with many good horses in more than 60 years being a trainer, he starting at Canterbury before semi-retiring to West Kempsey with his wife, Jean,where he has plenty of success with a small team. "I bought the filly on line from Inglis and she has paid for herself twice over in having only four starts for the win and two placings," he said. "She had setbacks for about a year before she raced, she has ability, and her winning time was good." Read more: Doug Ryan shares his own story of journalism and racing One of his happy memories was to give top Sydney jockey Malcolm Johnson his first ride in a race, he coming third on Lord Antrim at Kembla Grange. As far as his Super One filly, she will probably have her next start over 1100m at Grafton on March 27. Angela believes the naming of her gelding Leica Bita Fun epitomises what racing is all about. It is by Lonhro from Leica Bita Lippy which is by stayer Nothin' Leica Dane. The owners are after some BOBS Extra prizemoney and moved it from the Gold Coast to Angela's stable where more suitable races can be found to move towards country cups events. The win by 1.4 lengths for jockey Matthew McGuren at Grafton took its 11 startrs to three wins and a second and a tick over $47,000 prizemoney. "He is obviously up to provincial class and needs those type of races to get him ready for country cups. "He has a high cruising speed and I am excited to have him because of his good staying pedigree. "The owners come from up northern NSW," she said. Two racehorse enthusiasts,87-year-old Kempsey trainer Tony Green and 88-year-old Laurieton owner Jan Tate, have had a memorable week enjoying the sport "which keeps us alive." "I enjoy getting out of bed to be with my racehorses and I hope I can keep kicking on for many years to come," Tony said after filly Super Art won at Port Macquarie on Friday. "Horses keep you interested and keep you going." Jan Tate enjoys racing gallopers so much that she is one of the biggest owners on the Mid North Coast. She has shared this joy with her daughter, Jenny ,her grand children and great grand children by turning up to meetings with the clan in tow and has their names in the ownerships. "I just love horses and racing," she told me before one of her favourite gallopers, Patriot, trained at Port by John Sprague, won at $14 at Grafton last week. It was its 10th win, took earnings to $215,130,and had its second win this campaign, the other being at Gosford at $26 on December 6. Last race bids by Taree filly Vicky's One, trained by Glen Milligan,and Tuncurry mare Par Avion, trained by Terry Evans, to be part of the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships Final over 1400m at Royal Randwick on April 2, failed when they finished mid-field, beaten about 4.5 lengths in the $50,000 "Wild Card" at Scone on Sunday. Vicky's One ($71) was 10th and Par Avion ($51) finished 11th. Glen's Swamp Nation,winner of the MNCRA Qualifier for the championships at Taree,had its last hit out before the final and finished last at Newcastle. Stewards reported that the filly raced wide without cover for most of the race. Doug Ryan researches and writes his own racing articles for the Port Macquarie News, Manning River Times and Macleay Argus. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7SKfNdrJaYKTV556RMh69J/9bdfd9e2-e181-47d6-915a-a57751f23f5a.jpg/r1_61_499_342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg