The South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club's Men's 160's Masters Surf Boat Crew are definitely on a winning streak this season after being crowned the overall winners of their division for the North Coast Boat Series. The South West Rocks crew who have been competing together for a few seasons consists of Mark Notley (stroke), Grant Coleman (second stroke), Paul Owens (second bow) and Chris Ward (bow). Craig Schweikert, the sweep and coach, said consistency with boat work for the past five months has been the catalyst for the crew's performance in a season of cancelled events. "The next two weeks will be of a higher intensity overall if we are going to be competitive at the national level," Schweikert said The final round of the North Coast Boat Series was held at Coffs Harbour's Park Beach last weekend with favourable conditions that allowed the event to go ahead in the ocean. With many of the series rounds being cancelled or postponed this season, the weather held out for the last competition before the Australian Championships (Aussies) next month on the Gold Coast. South West Rocks' Surf Boat Captain, Paul Owens said the North Coast Boat Series, whilst shortened due to COVID and floods had been good practice for the up and coming Aussies campaign. "The competition in our division has been genuine," Owens said. "We would like to thank the organisers of the boat series and look forward to more completion next season," The men's crew have already come away with gold medals from the recent Surf Life Saving New South Wales Country Championships held at Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club at Forster in January. Surf boat rowing is an iconic and spectacular Australian sport based. It requires a high degree of teamwork and fitness. If you would like more informaiton on how to become involved in surf boat rowing go to the South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club website. The winners of the North Coast Boat Series last weekend were: Masters Women: 1. Woolgoolga - Lionfish 2. Cape Hawke - Pearls 3. Yamba - Boilers Masters Men 200: 1. Woolgoolga - Long Strokers 2. Macksville Scotts Head - Rusty Tools 3. Cudgen Headland - Team A Masters Men 160s: 1. South West Rocks - The Showbags 2. Coffs Harbour - Train Wrecks 3. Macksville Scotts Head - Sharp Tools U23 Women: 1. Wauchope Bonny Hills - The Flaming Flamingos 2. Coolangatta - Crocs 3. Collaroy - Timbertown U23 Men: 1. Wauchope Bonny Hills - The Kockatoos 2. Stockton - Powers U19 Women: 1. Woolgoolga - Weapons U19 Men: 1. Port Macquarie - Orcas Reserve Women: 1. Yamba - Boilers 2. Cape Hawke - Pippies 3. Woolgoolga - Wallopers Reserve Men: 1. Woolgoolga - Renegades 2. Coffs Harbour - Hobbits 3. Wauchope Bonny Hills - The Four Strokes Open Women: 1. Woolgoolga - Whippets 2. Port Macquarie - Gun Mums 3. Tea Gardens Hawks Nest - Rossy's Angels Open Men: 1. Wauchope Bonny Hills - The Kockatoos 2. Coffs Harbour - Waiting on Tommys 3. Woolgoolga - Barracudas Club Championships: 1. Woolgoolga 2. Wauchope Bonny Hills 3. Coffs Harbour

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/4fbb686d-0de4-4898-b6e6-41881e39bb0a.jpg/r0_183_4032_2461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg