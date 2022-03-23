newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Severe thunderstorms are expected across New South Wales and may bring widespread moderate rainfall from Wednesday and into the weekend. The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said severe thunderstorms are possible for north-eastern New South Wales over the coming days, including the Mid North Coast. The BoM has also issued a Flood Watch, noting minor flooding may occur from Thursday along the Upper Macintyre (Severn), Bellinger and Kalang and Nambucca rivers. The NSW Incident Alerts have put out a rain map for the coming days. In the Mid North Coast area there is 100 per cent chance of rain and the chance of severe thunderstorms with heavy falls of between 25 to 40 mm. There will be light easterly winds of 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoons. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 15 and 19 degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between 18 and 24 degrees across the region. Read also: "A slow-moving upper trough interacting with moisture-laden air will allow storms and rain to develop through Wednesday and Thursday," a NSW Incident Alert spokesperson said. "This wet weather pattern will continue to linger through the weekend and even into next week, potentially fueling a week-long rain event." Landslips and fallen trees are also possible due to recent flooding. Localised heavy rain, gusty winds and hail are all possible. With catchments remaining saturated from recent rainfall events, there is an increased risk of flash flooding and renewed river rises. This is particularly true for areas of the Hunter, Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers. Water from inland Queensland is still moving south into northern New South Wales along the Birrie, Bokhara and Narran rivers. Along the Narran River, moderate flooding is currently occurring at Angledool. This may reach major flood levels on the weekend. Communities should be prepared for flood impacts and are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app, and to follow the advice of emergency services. For emergency help, call NSW SES on 132 500. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BJtY4CMXGJ9APPdVzGZtxU/1a712d1f-924c-44a3-930f-4a33b15e5a66.jpg/r13_44_919_556_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg