For the Macleay Valley Cricket Association, it all comes down to this weekend as the competition concludes this weekend with grand finals in all grades. Let's hope the weather holds off because this is the first grand final we've had in three years because of COVID and flooding. The 1st grade grand final is between the Rovers West Kempsey Hotel and South West Rocks Pilot Station Pizza. This is the two top teams going against each other. The Rovers West Kempsey Hotel have been undefeated all season and will be looking to continue that score line in this game. Players to look out for are the opening bowlers for Rovers, Matt Scott and Cooper Petterson have been in good form getting their side off to a great start each week. With the bat, Mitchell Korn has been a consistent run-scorer for them and will look to continue that on. Will he walk out in his floppy hat or helmet? That's an important question. For South West Rocks all rests on the shoulders of their captain Sam Stanfield and his consistency with the ball and his leadership. With the bat, Jye Woodger has a big job to do at the top of the order. This is a replay of the major semi-final and a fitting final in this grade. Players to look out for in South West Rocks will be their captain Graham Hughes and batsman Adam Worthy have been doing a great job. For C&G, bowler Dave Turnbull has been in great form of late and with the bat they'll be looking for George Hill to score plenty of runs. South West Rocks have been in great form all year in third grade and will look to continue that in this game as well. Players to look out for will be Ava Ryan and Bailey Kane who as young players have been doing a great job. Rovers Matt Killmore is coming off a quick-fire 30 in the semi-final while Jamin Hetherington grabbed a superb 3-16.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/74d2d06d-ef7b-4ee5-a74d-e211b215a816.JPG/r0_148_3635_2202_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg