Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a teenage girl missing from Port Macquarie. Mia Gudgeon-Allen, aged 15, was last seen at her home on Camilla Close, Port Macquarie, about 4.30pm Wednesday March 16, 2022. When she did not return home, Mia was reported missing to officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for Mia's welfare due to her age. Mia is described as being of Caucasian appearance, thin build, about 165cm tall, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, t-shirt and blue coloured slides. She is carrying a white bag. Anyone with information on Mia's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

