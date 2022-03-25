sport, local-sport,

It's "full steam ahead" for Orange Hawks this weekend as the club prepares to play in their second pre-season trial match at Carrington Park against Bathurst Panthers. The game will act as the curtain-raiser for the NRL fixture between Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights with Hawks raring to go. "The boys are looking forward to it," coach, Shane Rodney, said. "When the trial was offered to us it was a good chance for some of those boys with their preparation for the season. "There also should be a bit of a crowd by the time the second half rolls around so it should be a good atmosphere for some of the boys too and a good experience." While Hawks first trial was against Parkes a few weeks ago, Rodney said this weekend will be the first "genuine" crack at seeing what his boys have to offer. "It (Parkes trial) was a combined first and reserve grade trial just for the boys to have a run," he said. "Saturday's game we're using as a genuine trial for the year with the comp kicking off in over two weeks. "I'm hoping to play around 22 players and give everyone as much footy as we can." With round one on April 10, the Hawks coach simply wants to see his side get the basics right. "I just (want to see) what we've been working on at training and continue to improve on that," he said. "Communication is always key in this competition and teams that complete well seem to do well. "For me it's also about having the guys get a run under their belts - there's a few new players so it's just about getting the guys to continue to improve together. "Nothing will be perfect but if they can give me the effort they have at training and what we had at the first trial then they're halfway there. "I'm not too worried about the result on Saturday, it's a hit-out to get us ready for our first competition game. "I'm looking forward to seeing some more (new faces) play on Saturday and put their hand up to be picked for round one." And as long as the rain stays away, the Penrith Panthers premiership winner said he's looking forward to watching his old club run around at Carrington. "Hopefully there's a crowd so they (Hawks) get to experience a full house at Carrington - from all reports everyone wants to hang around and watch the game," Rodney said. "There's a fair buzz around the area, schools are excited that the Panthers are coming to town since they're doing so well. "We'll sit on the hill with the kids and hopefully watch Penrith have a good win. "It's been about two years (since seeing the Panthers play live) and it's always good to watch the NRL and I'll try and catch up and say hello to a few people if I get the chance." Gates at Carrington Park will open at 12:30pm with Hawks and Panthers to kick off at 12:40. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

