The Macleay Valley Business Chamber celebrated 'Small Business Month' with a 'hugely successful' Small Business Expo, last weekend. Held at The Garden Bar and Kitchen in Frederickton, the Expo consisted of an evening networking event with guest speakers, Stuart Goodfellow from Regional Business Specialists and John Goddard from Building Better Businesses. Representatives from Service NSW and Business Australia were also in attendance and provided information on opportunities for businesses following the recent bushfire, flood and COVID-19 events. The Small Business Expo on the Saturday was a hive of activity, showcasing an array of local businesses both service and product based. Read also: Natalie Walsh from Creative Jane Graphic Design said it has been fantastic to connect with the community and local businesses. "There has been some great networking opportunities at the xxpo and I look forward to attending again next year," Ms Walsh said. The president of the Macleay Valley Chamber, Gary Scott said he was proud to be associated with the inaugural event. "I would like like to extend my thanks to our speakers who helped to make the networking evening a success," he said. "Congratulations also to the stall holders who have set up for the weekend. We would like to make this an annual event and look forward to showcasing the various businesses within the Macleay Valley." March is New South Wales Small Business Month, with the 2022 functions brought to you by the NSW Government. This s the only dedicated program of activities for small businesses in NSW with this year's theme being 'Rebuild-Recharge-Renew'. The Macleay Valley Business Chamber is a business support organisation that represents, informs and connects the local business community. For more information on how your local chamber can assist your business contact admin@macleayvalleychamber.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

