Respectful and passionate conversations took place on Thursday night as the South West Rocks community joined councillors to discuss and express their priorities and expectations for the town's future. Kempsey Shire Council staged the first Community Catch-up of the year, and the new council term, in South West Rocks Country Club to let community, councillors and Council staff talk about the specific issues and plans for the area. Approximately 100 community members turned out as did Mayor Leo Hauville, Deputy Mayor Alexandra Wyatt, and Councillors Arthur Bain, Liz Campbell, VJ Craigie, Simon Fergusson, Joshua Freeman and Kerri Riddington. Read also: In his opening remarks, Kempsey Shire Council General Manager, Craig Milburn, praised the community for their clear passion for their town, saying one of the many strengths of South West Rocks is how its residents are keen to be involved with planning for the future. "We have had great conversations and peer-supported addresses from several residents highlighting themes such as sustainable development, retaining town character, green space and biodiversity," said Mr Milburn. "Development has obviously received a lot of attention due to the sizeable activity taking place in South West Rocks based on historical state government approvals. Council monitors these sites closely to ensure developers adhere to requirements." Read more: Case closed - South West Rock's developers denied Building and maintaining infrastructure like bike paths and roads as well as developing the South West Rocks Library and Community Centre in a mutually accepted location were also key themes of the event. A detailed summary of the comments and questions from the South West Rocks Community Catch-up will be published along with detailed responses and answers from the organisation on Your Say Macleay in a full report.

