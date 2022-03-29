newsletters, editors-pick-list, Tim Nott, The Greens, Cowper, Greens candidate, 2022 federal election, Karl Attenborough

It is time for courageous leadership, The Greens candidate for Cowper says. Environmental scientist and planning specialist Tim Nott will contest the seat of Cowper for The Greens at the 2022 federal election. "I never thought I would go into politics but the situation is now so serious regarding the impacts of climate change on biological life," he said. We need to protect the most vulnerable in our society, he says. Mr Nott has lived in the Cowper electorate for almost two decades. Most of his work has revolved around the environmental assessment process for developments. The candidate and Coffs Harbour resident has a focus on lifting his profile throughout the electorate, meeting people, hearing about their issues and then looking at solutions. He reflects on how to solve the community's problems with The Greens' policies. "I keep hearing from the community that things are changing but they don't know how to solve it," Mr Nott said. Read more: He sees residents struggle when faced with the spiralling costs of living and the housing crisis. Mr Nott said the rising costs of living, particularly regarding housing and housing availability, was a big issue, as was having a stable job amid the changes happening right now on our shelves and at the petrol pump. Improvements were needed to the housing and planning systems, he said. Mr Nott said we needed courageous leadership, and he hoped to provide that leadership, if he was lucky enough to be elected. "It is great to see the faith in the people when I say we have a solution," he said. Mr Nott also takes community feedback to the The Greens committee for Cowper, and liaises with other party members to devise improvements and ways to protect our community. Cowper spans from Port Macquarie in the south to Coffs Harbour in the north. Harrington resident Karl Attenborough will contest the neighbouring seat of Lyne for The Greens. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/6b64bf66-b1ed-4fd1-b1eb-011543051154.jpg/r0_183_1346_943_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg