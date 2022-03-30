newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Update as at 1pm Wednesday 30 March 2022. Low lying properties on the Lower Macleay are to evacuate by 6pm tonight (March 30). NSW SES is directing people within low lying properties on the Lower Macleay to evacuate the high danger area. These areas include: South West Rocks, Hat Head and Crescent Head may become isolated by key road closures from Wednesday evening. Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements. If you are unable to, an evacuation centre has been set up at the following. Kempsey Showground, 19 Sea Street Kempsey The Bureau of Meteorology has issued Minor to Moderate Flood Warning #10 for the Macleay River at 9.32am on Wednesday 30 March 2022. The warning states: "The Macleay River at Georges Creek may reach the moderate flood level (8.00 metres) late Wednesday afternoon. Further rises are possible. The Macleay River at Bellbrook is likely to exceed the minor flood level (6.50 metres) around 10:00 am Wednesday. The river level may reach near 7.50 metres around late Wednesday afternoon, with minor flooding. Further rises are possible. The Macleay River at Kempsey (AHD) is expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.50 metres) around midday Wednesday. The river level may exceed the moderate flood level (5.70 metres) overnight Wednesday into Thursday and may reach around 6.00 metres Thursday morning, with moderate flooding. Further rises are possible. The Macleay River at Smithtown is likely to exceed 3.40 metres overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (4.00 m) Thursday morning." For up-to-date warnings head to Flood Warning - Macleay River (www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings) Groundwater levels are still rising due to heavy rain and multiple properties are flooded. There are four water pumps operating in Ocean, Second and Third Avenues in Stuarts Point to try to lower groundwater levels. There is an ongoing risk of groundwater reaching surface level in more locations in Stuarts Point in a similar way to the Flood Event of March 2021 If water is covering household septic tanks, residents are advised to minimise use of water, especially showers and toilets. Stuarts Point Holiday Park has opened amenities for impacted residents. Toilets blocks at the sports fields and foreshore have been opened. Local State Emergency Service and Rural Fire Service are assisting residents needing sandbags that can be collected from the Stuarts Point Hall and Stuarts Point Workers Club. For more info, head to Stuarts Point groundwater update #7 (www.ksc.pub/stuartspoint7) Below are levels and trends of the Macleay River: - Georges Creek - 5.78m at 6.00am - RISING to 6.46m at 11.00am - Bellbrook - 6.80m at 7.17am - RISING to 7.05m at 11.52am *NOTE THIS IS A MANUAL READ. - Toorooka - 6.52m at 6.45am - RISING to 7.04m at 11.45am - Turners Flat - 6.22m at 6.30am - RISING to 6.88m at 11.30am - Sherwood Bridge - 5.61m at 6.44am - RISING to 6.42m at 11.44am - Kempsey Traffic Bridge - 4.08m at 6.45am - RISING to 4.73m at 11.42am - Smithtown - 2.60m at 6.15am - RISING to 3.14m at 11.15am NOTE: The river level at Bellbrook is currently being manually read by Council Staff due to a gauge error. Water NSW Staff have repaired the gauge at Turners Flat this evening. The repair has been successful with recent readings appearing accurate, however the level will continue to be monitored by Council staff. Residents should monitor river levels on the Bureau of Meteorology's website (www.bom.gov.au) and act accordingly. Please do not take unnecessary risks and do not drive through flood waters. If you are in a known flood-prone area, we encourage you to note the current conditions and decide if you should implement your flood plan. Roads, bridges and drainage infrastructure could be damaged in several locations. If you are travelling, exercise great caution. We have received the following updates for bridges that cross the Macleay River upstream of the Kempsey Traffic Bridge: - Bellbrook Bridge is CLOSED- Toorooka Bridge is CLOSED- Temagog Bridge is CLOSED- Turners Flat Bridge is CLOSED- Sherwood Bridge is CLOSED- Dungay Creek Causeway is CLOSED- Dowling's Falls Causeway is CLOSED At present the following roads have been marked as CLOSED: - Armidale Road at Flying Fox, 20-30km into Armidale Regional Council's LGA area is CLOSED - Euroka Road - at Theresa Street is CLOSED - Queen Street Causeway, South Kempsey is CLOSED - Millbank Road, Millbank is CLOSED - Saleyards Road, at both ends is CLOSED - Second Lane is CLOSED- Gladstone Street underpass is CLOSED - Stuart Street is CLOSED - Maria River Road is CLOSED - Wide St below Showground is CLOSED - Collombatti Road, near tee tree farm is CLOSED - Seale Road is CLOSED - Old Aerodrome Road is CLOSED - Crescent Head Road at Rudders Lagoon is being CLOSED - Macleay Valley Way between Frederickton and Kempsey will CLOSE More road closures are expected if heavy rainfall continues. Note, closure of key routes, including Belmore River Right Bank Road, South West Rocks Road, Loftus Road, Hat Head Road, Plummers Lane, the Macleay Valley Way and Smithtown Road may occur throughout this afternoon and into tonight. Note some of these routes may be closed for multiple days, pending river height and duration. Please note, there is WATER OVER THE ROAD in several locations: - Grassy Head Road near the access road to Middle Head Beach- Corner of Marsh Street and Sea Street, West Kempsey- South West Rocks Road at Hampton Hall- Macleay Valley Way at Bellimbopinni- Maria River Road, Crescent Head- Smith Street Kempsey near the Shell Service Station.- Crescent Head Road at Rudders Lagoon- Euroka Road- Beranghi Road- Verges Creek Road Check with www.livetraffic.com or 132 701 for more road status information. Council closed all floodgates on Saturday. - The floodgates on Kinchela Creek, Belmore River, Christmas Creek and Euroka Creek are CLOSED- Flood relief gates at Kinchela Creek and Belmore River are CLOSED.- Ryan's Cut Outlet is OPEN to the ocean.- Big Hill Outlet is OPEN to the ocean. Note, due to the Minor to Moderate Flood Warning, the flood relief gates on Kinchela Creek and Belmore River will be opened this afternoon. As water commences to breach the levees on Kinchela Creek and the Belmore River, Council Staff will progressively open the flood relief structures to control the water levels of Belmore River and Kinchela Creek. When water levels return to an appropriate level the relief gates will be closed again and an update provided. It is strongly recommended that landholders monitor the situation closely and act accordingly. - In heavy or sustained rain events it is not uncommon to experience sewer overflows in our sewer catchment areas. These are often not preventable, as sewerage systems are not designed to transport storm water in these events.- Our teams continue to monitor the situation and conduct sampling, reporting and clean-up in these areas. Steuart McIntyre Dam is approaching 100% capacity. Council staff have commenced a controlled discharge from the dam to prevent damage. The most recent images from flood cameras on the Macleay River are available at ksc.pub/floodcameras (Kemspey Traffic Bridge now working again) The flood monitoring camera at Sherwood Bridge, west of Kempsey, is focused on the bridge deck so residents can see if the bridge is being affected by flooding. Images are updated every 30 minutes. Please note the time stamp is set to Australian Eastern Standard Time NOT to Australian Eastern Daylight Saving Time. If you need sandbags to protect your home or business contact the local SES on 13 25 00. Please be patient with the SES while they endeavour to get to you. Council urges you to: - Be cautious on the roads and DO NOT attempt to drive through flood waters or cross flooded bridges.- Consider the impact of possible road closures and flood isolation on work, family and educational commitments- Monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates- If your property is at risk of flooding, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top- If you live in a low-lying area and are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so- Secure outside belongings and before leaving, turn off the power and water and take pets, essential medicines and clothes with you Flood events can affect a number of Council services including sports fields, waste centres and libraries. We will update you on these changes as they are confirmed. Council's work teams are inspecting roads and areas of concern and we will advise you of developments in future updates. Council staff are currently stretched and flood damage could be present in several locations. If you need to travel please exercise caution. Council welcomes advice from residents in outlying areas. You can report concerns to Council on 6566 3200 but our Customer Service Centre is currently experiencing a high volume of calls so please check that your concerns have not already been addressed online. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 13 25 00. In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately. - Check Council's automatic Disaster Dashboard at ksc.pub/disasterdashboard- Listen to local ABC radio, the emergency broadcaster, on 95.5 FM or 684 AM- Follow NSW SES on Facebook or www.ses.nsw.gov.au - Latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw - Road closures and traffic info: RMS www.livetraffic.com or 13 27 01

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/14718d13-335c-462f-9624-9412518c6fab.jpg/r0_31_480_302_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg