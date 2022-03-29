newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Update as at 1pm Tuesday 29 March 2022. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued Minor Flood Warning #4 for the Macleay River at 8.37am on Tuesday 29 March 2022. The warning states: "Moderate flooding is possible and minor flooding is likely along the Macleay River. The Macleay River at Georges Creek fell below the minor flood level (6.00 metres) Monday around 08:00 pm. The Macleay River at Georges Creek is likely to exceed the minor flood level (6.00 metres) Tuesday afternoon. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (8.00 metres) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Further rises are possible. The Macleay River at Bellbrook is likely to exceed the minor flood level (6.50 m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. The river level may reach around 8.00 metres Wednesday morning, with minor flooding. Further rises to the moderate flood level (10.50 metres) are possible. The Macleay River at Kempsey (AHD) may exceed the minor flood level (4.50 metres) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (5.70 metres) during Thursday. Further rises are possible. The Macleay River at Smithtown may exceed the minor flood level (3.00 metres) Wednesday morning. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (4.00 metres) Wednesday night. Further rises are possible. " For up-to-date warnings head to Flood Warning - Macleay River (www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings) Below are levels and trends of the Macleay River: - Georges Creek 4.86m at 6.00am - FALLING to 4.55m at 12.00pm - Bellbrook - 4.67m at 6.42am - FALLING to 4.60m at 11.35am **NOTE THIS IS A MANUAL READ*** - Toorooka - 5.41m at 6.32am - FALLING to 4.86m at 12.01pm - Turners Flat - 3.01m at 6.30am - RISING to 4.5m at 12.20pm **NOTE THIS IS A MANUAL READ*** - Sherwood Bridge - 2.87m at 6.09am - RISING to 4.31m at 11.54am - Kempsey Traffic Bridge - 1.63m at 6.42am - RISING to 2.62m at 12.06pm - Smithtown - 1.07m at 6.15am - RISING to 1.59m at 11.45am *Council has recognised errors on the Turners Flat and Bellbrook gauges and are reading these manually. Residents are asked to monitor river levels on the Bureau of Meteorology's website (www.bom.gov.au) and act accordingly. Please do not take unnecessary risks and do not drive through flood waters. If you are in a known flood-prone area, we encourage you to note the current conditions and decide if you should implement your flood plan. Roads, bridges and drainage infrastructure could be damaged in several locations. If you are travelling, exercise great caution. Please note, there may be WATER OVER THE ROAD in several locations. Check with www.livetraffic.com or 132 701 for more road status information. We have received the folllowing updates for bridges that cross the Macleay River upstream of the Kempsey Traffic Bridge: - Bellbrook Bridge is CLOSED- Toorooka Bridge is CLOSED- Temagog Bridge is CLOSED- Turners Flat Bridge is CLOSED- Sherwood Bridge is CLOSED- Dungay Creek Causeway is CLOSED- Dowling's Falls Causeway is CLOSED At present the following roads have been marked as CLOSED: - Armidale Road at Flying Fox, 20-30km into Armidale Regional Council's LGA area is CLOSED More road closures are expected if heavy rainfall continues. Council closed all floodgates on Saturday. - The floodgates on Kinchela Creek, Belmore River, Christmas Creek and Euroka Creek are CLOSED- Flood relief gates at Kinchela Creek and Belmore River are CLOSED. These may need to be opened.- Ryan's Cut Outlet has CLOSED naturally. Staff will monitor the situation and re-open this outlet if water levels permit.- Big Hill Outlet remains OPEN to the ocean. - In heavy or sustained rain events it is not uncommon to experience sewer overflows in our sewer catchment areas. These are often not preventable, as sewerage systems are not designed to transport storm water in these events.- Our teams continue to monitor the situation and conduct sampling, reporting and clean-up in these areas. Stueart McIntyre Dam is approaching 100% capacity. Council staff have commenced a controlled discharge from the dam to prevent damage. The most recent images from flood cameras on the Macleay River are available at ksc.pub/floodcameras The flood monitoring camera at Sherwood Bridge, west of Kempsey, is focused on the bridge deck so residents can see if the bridge is being affected by flooding. Images are updated every 30 minutes. Please note the time stamp is set to Australian Eastern Standard Time NOT to Australian Eastern Daylight Saving Time. If you need sandbags to protect your home or business contact the local SES on 13 25 00. Please be patient with the SES while they endeavour to get to you. Council urges you to: - Be cautious on the roads and DO NOT attempt to drive through flood waters or cross flooded bridges.- Consider the impact of possible road closures and flood isolation on work, family and educational commitments- Monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates- If your property is at risk of flooding, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top- If you live in a low-lying area and are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so- Secure outside belongings and before leaving, turn off the power and water and take pets, essential medicines and clothes with you Flood events can affect a number of Council services including sports fields, waste centres and libraries. We will update you on these changes as they are confirmed. Council's work teams are inspecting roads and areas of concern and we will advise you of developments in future updates. Council staff are currently stretched and flood damage could be present in several locations. If you need to travel please exercise caution. Council welcomes advice from residents in outlying areas. You can report concerns to Council on 6566 3200 but our Customer Service Centre is currently experiencing a high volume of calls so please check that your concerns have not already been addressed online. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 13 25 00. In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately. - Check Council's automatic Disaster Dashboard at ksc.pub/disasterdashboard- Listen to local ABC radio, the emergency broadcaster, on 95.5 FM or 684 AM- Follow NSW SES on Facebook or www.ses.nsw.gov.au - Latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw - Road closures and traffic info: RMS www.livetraffic.com or 13 27 01

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/22fac698-4965-4b32-bbd7-ac92e5180980.jpg/r0_44_480_315_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg