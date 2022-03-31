newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Update as at 1pm Thursday 31 March 2022 The Bureau of Meteorology has issued Minor to Moderate Flood Warning #14 for the Macleay River at 9.04am on Thursday 31 March 2022. The warning states: -The Macleay River at Georges Creek peaked at 6.92 metres around 09pm Wednesday and is currently at 6.46 metres and falling, with minor flooding. - The Macleay River at Bellbrook peaked at 7.10 metres around 09:00 pm Wednesday and is currently at 6.49 metres and has fallen below the minor flood level (6.50 m). - The Macleay River at Kempsey (AHD) is currently peaking at 5.95 metres. The Macleay River at Kempsey (AHD) is expected to remain above the moderate flood level (5.70 m) Thursday morning. - The Macleay River at Smithtown is likely to peak near the moderate flood level (4.00 m) late Thursday morning. ." For up-to-date warnings head to Flood Warning - Macleay River (www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings) An evacuation order is in place for the Lower Macleay River. NSW SES is directing people within low lying properties on the Lower Macleay to evacuate the high danger area. These areas include: South West Rocks, Hat Head and Crescent Head may become isolated by key road closures. An evacuation warning is in place for Stuarts Point. Groundwater levels are still rising due to heavy rain and multiple properties are flooded. There are four water pumps operating in Ocean, Second and Third Avenues in Stuarts Point to try to lower groundwater levels. These have been effective especially reducing groundwater level following heavy rainfall on Thursday morning. There is an ongoing risk of groundwater reaching surface level in more locations in Stuarts Point in a similar way to the Flood Event of March 2021 If water is covering household septic tanks, residents are advised to minimise use of water, especially showers and toilets. Stuarts Point Holiday Park has opened amenities for impacted residents. Toilets blocks at the sports fields and foreshore have been opened. Local State Emergency Service and Rural Fire Service are assisting residents needing sandbags that can be collected from the Stuarts Point Hall and Stuarts Point Workers Club. For more info, head to Stuarts Point groundwater update #8 (www.ksc.pub/stuartspoint8) Below are levels and trends of the Macleay River: - Georges Creek - 6.63m at 6.00am - FALLING to 6.25m at 10.00am- Bellbrook - 7.30m at 6.00am - FALLING to 6.85m at 11.59am *Note these levels have been read manually due to a detected error.- Toorooka - 7.27m at 6.45am - FALLING to 6.95m at 11.45am- Turners Flat - 7.56m at 6.30am - FALLING at 7.20m at 11.30am- Sherwood Bridge - 7.60m at 6.44am - FALLING to 7.34m at 10.59am- Kempsey Traffic Bridge - 5.96m at 5.54am FALLING to 5.86m at 11.39am- Smithtown - 3.95m at 6.15am STEADY to 3.98m at 11.15am NOTE: The river level at Bellbrook is being manually read by Council Staff due to a gauge error. Water NSW Staff have repaired the gauge at Turners Flat. The recent readings appear accurate, however the level will continue to be monitored by Council staff. Residents should monitor river levels on the Bureau of Meteorology's website (www.bom.gov.au) and act accordingly. Please do not take unnecessary risks and do not drive through flood waters. If you are in a known flood-prone area, we encourage you to note the current conditions and decide if you should implement your flood plan. Roads, bridges and drainage infrastructure could be damaged in several locations. If you are travelling, exercise great caution. We have received the following updates for bridges that cross the Macleay River upstream of the Kempsey Traffic Bridge: - Bellbrook Bridge is CLOSED- Toorooka Bridge is CLOSED- Temagog Bridge is CLOSED- Turners Flat Bridge is CLOSED- Sherwood Bridge is CLOSED- Dungay Creek Causeway is CLOSED- Dowling's Falls Causeway is CLOSED At present the following roads have been marked as CLOSED: - Crescent Head Road at Rudders Lagoon is CLOSED - Macleay Valley Way (Smith Street) - near Shell Service Station to Frederickton is CLOSED - Plummers Lane is CLOSED - Macleay Valley Way between Frederickton and Clybucca is CLOSED - South West Rocks Road between Red Hill and Gladstone is CLOSED - South West Rocks Road between Gladstone and Jerseyville is CLOSED - Smithtown Road is CLOSED - Belmore River Right Bank Road is CLOSED - Belmore River Left Bank Road is CLOSED - Armidale Road at Blackbird Flat to Forest Way within the Armidale Regional Council's LGA area is CLOSED - Euroka Road - at Theresa Street is CLOSED - Queen Street Causeway, South Kempsey is CLOSED - Millbank Road, Millbank is CLOSED - Saleyards Road - at both ends is CLOSED - Second Lane is CLOSED - Gladstone Street underpass is CLOSED - Maria River Road is CLOSED - Wide Street below Showground is CLOSED - Collombatti Road - near the tea tree farm is CLOSED - Seale Road is CLOSED - Old Aerodrome Road is CLOSED - Bloomfield Street is CLOSED - Nicholson Street/Macquarie Street - at intersection is CLOSED - Summer Island Road is CLOSED - Eden Street is CLOSED - Old Station Road is CLOSED More road closures are expected if heavy rainfall continues. Note, key routes are impacted including Belmore River Right Bank Road, South West Rocks Road, Loftus Road, Hat Head Road, Crescent Head Road, Plummers Lane, the Macleay Valley Way and Smithtown Road. Water is over the road in these locations and some closures in place with more likely to continue throughout today. Some of these routes may be closed for multiple days, pending river height and duration. Please note, there is WATER OVER THE ROAD in several locations: - Grassy Head Road near access road to Middle Head Beach- Beranghi Road- Verges Creek Road- Macleay Valley Way at Plummers Lane turn off Check with www.livetraffic.com or 13 27 01 for more road status information. Council closed all floodgates on Saturday. Flood relief gates were opened on Wednesday afternoon. - The floodgates on Kinchela Creek, Belmore River, Christmas Creek and Euroka Creek are CLOSED- Flood relief gates at Kinchela Creek and Belmore River are OPEN.- Ryan's Cut Outlet is OPEN to the ocean.- Big Hill Outlet is OPEN to the ocean. As water started to breach the levees on Kinchela Creek and the Belmore River, Council Staff opened the flood relief structures to control the water levels of Belmore River and Kinchela Creek. When water levels return to an appropriate level the relief gates will be closed again and an update provided. It is strongly recommended that landholders monitor the situation closely and act accordingly. - In heavy or sustained rain events it is not uncommon to experience sewer overflows in our sewer catchment areas. These are often not preventable, as sewerage systems are not designed to transport storm water in these events.- Our teams continue to monitor the situation and conduct sampling, reporting and clean-up in these areas. Steuart McIntyre Dam is approaching 100% capacity. Council staff have commenced a controlled discharge from the dam to prevent damage. The most recent images from flood cameras on the Macleay River are available at ksc.pub/floodcameras (Kemspey Traffic Bridge now working again) The flood monitoring camera at Sherwood Bridge, west of Kempsey, is focused on the bridge deck so residents can see if the bridge is being affected by flooding. Images are updated every 30 minutes. Please note the time stamp is set to Australian Eastern Standard Time NOT to Australian Eastern Daylight Saving Time. If you need sandbags to protect your home or business contact the local SES on 13 25 00. Please be patient with the SES while they endeavour to get to you. Council urges you to: - Be cautious on the roads and DO NOT attempt to drive through flood waters or cross flooded bridges.- Consider the impact of possible road closures and flood isolation on work, family and educational commitments- Monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates- If your property is at risk of flooding, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top- If you live in a low-lying area and are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so- Secure outside belongings and before leaving, turn off the power and water and take pets, essential medicines and clothes with you Flood events can affect a number of Council services including sports fields, waste centres and libraries. We will update you on these changes as they are confirmed. Council's work teams are inspecting roads and areas of concern and we will advise you of developments in future updates. Council staff are currently stretched and flood damage could be present in several locations. If you need to travel please exercise caution. Council welcomes advice from residents in outlying areas. You can report concerns to Council on 6566 3200 but our Customer Service Centre is currently experiencing a high volume of calls so please check that your concerns have not already been addressed online. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 13 25 00. In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately. - Check Council's automatic Disaster Dashboard at ksc.pub/disasterdashboard- Listen to local ABC radio, the emergency broadcaster, on 95.5 FM or 684 AM- Follow NSW SES on Facebook or www.ses.nsw.gov.au - Latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw - Road closures and traffic info: RMS www.livetraffic.com or 13 27 01

