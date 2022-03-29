newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Crescent Head Tavern co-owner Dan Williams thought it would take a year or so for the town's only pub to fully come back to life after a period in the doldrums. He was wrong. It took just one night. Williams and his fellow owners - a group of seven mates operating under the Point Group banner - were stunned to see a line stretching down Crescent Head's main street on the pub's unofficial opening night in November 2020. Read also: "It was only meant to be a so-called soft opening in the middle of the week, the paint hadn't even dried on the place and the bistro wasn't opened, yet we had people lining up to get in," Williams said, laughing at the memory. "We ran out of alcohol within the first four days - it was supposed to last nine - so I was driving around with a trailer to clubs and pubs in Kempsey and South West Rocks and came back with 15 kegs. "We thought the novelty would wear off and it would die down after the initial excitement, but they just kept coming." And they have ever since - locals and tourists alike - in a strong show of support for what 48-year-old Williams and his syndicate of fellow locals and old university friends have done to the place. They immediately restored the surfing memorabilia that was such an integral part of the Tavern for years, upgraded the range of tap beers, introduced a cocktail menu, brought back live music and, most importantly, improved the bistro offering. Williams' brother Jonathan brought the Tavern into the 21st century with a number of innovative social media campaigns aimed at luring old customers back and attracting new patrons, not only to the Tavern but the bottle shop/pizzeria downstairs. Read more: Crescent Head Tavern sold The syndicate, which employs 36 fulltime and part-time staff, also heavily invested in the local community, sponsoring sporting clubs and lending a help hand to those doing it a bit tough during COVID lockdowns, drought and flood. Incredibly, the Point Group had no previous experience in the hospitality industry but went on gut feel and local know-how Williams, who was an environmental scientist in his previous work life, said: "It was a different environment (under the previous ownership). "It was rundown and a little jaded and there was a reluctance from locals and visitors to come here for a variety of reasons. "A lot of local people were wanting it get it back to where it was, so we decided to have a lash at buying it and I got talked into being publican. "If you'd told me 18 months ago I'd be a publican, I would have laughed at you. "It's a different career path and it's got its own headaches, but overall it's been fantastic. "Everyone is right behind us and it's a good feeling knowing we are putting something back into the community." Lifetime local Jeff Black - aka 'Snake' - can vouch for the change in atmosphere. He's back drinking at the Tavern after a self-imposed decade-long ban following a disagreement with the former owner. "I walked in and straight away they said 'Snake's back!' and welcomed me with open arms," he said. "It's back to where it used to be. Everyone wants these blokes to succeed - and they will." Sydneysider Jamie Davidson is part of an aging group of northern beaches surfers who make an annual pilgrimage to Crescent Head. "We had so many great times in the Tav but stopped coming years ago because it had lost its soul" Mr Davidson said. "It's great to see it back full of life and smiling faces." Williams, who had his 18th and 21st - and possibly his first kiss - at the Tavern, says the joy is shared by his syndicate. They have managed to marry altruistic pursuits with financial success. "We didn't expect to make anything for a couple of years, but we all got a good dividend in year one under challenging circumstances," he said. "We're not on the path to early retirement but it looks very positive. "We will continue to lift turnover and profit margin as we learn and get more efficient. "But the best part is being part able to give something back to the place you grew up. "That's our biggest source of pride." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/51893817-6eac-4b12-87fc-141b7c24d4af.jpg/r0_454_4032_2732_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg