newsletters, editors-pick-list,

More than 100 people packed into the Kundabung Hall in February for a community meeting with telecommunications representatives from NBN, Telstra and Optus, and Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan. And while the telco behemoths have all been ordered to issue refunds, it is unclear how many of those have been distributed in the Kundabung community. Demands from attendees included an explanation for a two-week January outage that affected 600 residents, compensation for ongoing internet issues and a solution to the problems. The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) issued Optus with a remedial direction this month after it failed to advise more than 34,000 customers they had not received the service they paid for over a two year period. Optus admitted the breach of terms in July last year. Read also: The company has issued more than $4.4 million in refunds but told the Argus it could not provide the granular breakdown or confirm how many Kundabung customers were included. Optus VP regulatory & public affairs, Andrew Sheridan, queried the quality of the NBN service telecommunications companies relied on. "As ACMA has recognised, Optus self-identified this issue and has already contacted customers to offer remediation options," Mr Sheridan said. "Given that Australia's three largest telco providers have faced similar enforcement action, it is legitimate to ask whether additional regulatory scrutiny of the underlying NBN service would have helped to better meet customers' expectations." Related: TPG Internet Pty Ltd has also refunded $2.1 million for not notifying its customers that the promised internet speeds could not be provided on the available NBN infrastructure. The company told ACMA in October 2021 of its breach of terms with 4400 customers. ACMA ordered TPG and Optus to conduct independent audits of their compliance systems and gave Telstra similar remedial directions in June 2021. Telstra regional general manager Michael Marom told the Argus the company experienced 'back to back issues' in Kundabung last month but could not confirm further refunds had been made. "These issues affected some landline services in the area, impacting some customer's connectivity," Mr Marom said. "We know it was frustrating, and we worked hard to get services stable and back up and running. We're continuing to monitor the network in the area closely." Mr Marom said that while ADSL remains available to customers in areas where NBN fixed wireless or satellite only is available, they recommend customers consider taking up newer technology if it's available in their area. "We also encourage customers and businesses that have experienced prolonged outages that have impacted them to contact us and discuss their situation," Mr Marom said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/22846bcd-653a-46e6-be8f-f9d2c88133a0.jpg/r3_0_4798_2709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg