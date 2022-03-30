newsletters, editors-pick-list, bird workshops, macleay landcare

The Macleay Landcare Network (MLN) is hosting two workshops on birds for bird lovers and bird novices alike. The workshops are designed for those who who want to know more about the Macleay Valley and its environment. ALSO READ: The Tav is better than ever 18 months after local syndicate buy The 'Birds in the Macleay' workshop will go through the results of recent surveys conducted on 12 land for wildlife properties across the Macleay. The survey recorded a total of 2341 observations over the two survey events. Orthonologist Peter West will detail what species were observed and discuss how you can encourage a greater abundance and diversity of birds on your property. The second workshop will discuss two bully birds found in the region, the native Bell Miner and the introduced Indian Myna. Colonies of Bell Miner birds have been associated with forest dieback, potentially brought about by a lack of fire and increased growth of the weed Lantana. Macleay Landcare and North Coast Local Land Services are delivering the workshop to instruct participants on how to report and monitor Bell Miners. Participants will be shown how to use a new citizen science app that will help to improve the understanding of Bell Miner associated dieback. The workshop will also discuss the impact of the introduced Indian Myna to gauge local interest in control programs. Workshops details: Birds in the Macleay, Wednesday, March 30 from 5:30 to 7:30pm at Frederickton School of Arts Hall. To register: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/28FU7; 'Monitoring Miner Birds in the Macleay', Friday, April 8 from 9:30am to 1pm at Dondingalong Community Hall. To register: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/JPBRO

